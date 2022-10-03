Read full article on original website
Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback
Julian Edelman is celebrating second place, at least in this instance. The retired New England Patriots receiver reflected on the fallout of the famous “28-3″ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on the latest episode of his “Games with Names Podcast.” Edelman said that his heart goes out to the players on the other side of the Patriots’ famous comeback.
Injured Lions D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown appear unlikely to play vs. Patriots
ALLEN PARK, Michigan -- Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are unlikely to play in New England after missing yet another practice on Thursday, their fifth in a row. Both players sustained ankle injuries in the loss against Minnesota two weeks ago, while Swift...
Patriots place QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve after concussion (report)
The New England Patriots will be without their primary backup quarterback for a significant amount of time. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots placed Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday, taking him off the field for at least the next four games. Hoyer has not been spotted since...
Patriots QB Mac Jones present for stretching, Brian Hoyer and core special teamer missing
FOXBOROUGH — For the second day in a row, Mac Jones was on the Patriots practice field. The quarterback was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough as he nurses a high ankle sprain, so with the Patriots increasing the intensity in shorts and shells on Thursday, it’ll be interesting to see whether his participation level stays the same.
Patriots-Lions Anti-Analysis: Where did Amon-Ra St. Brown’s name come from?
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has one of the NFL’s most eye-catching names. However, the third-year receiver is more than just a name. St. Brown has also been drawing attention for his production on the field, and has a heck of a story that resulted in his father choosing such an unusual name.
Who is Garrett Gilbert? Patriots QB will be backup if Mac Jones’ injury sidelines him
FOXBOROUGH — Last Sunday, Garrett Gilbert was home on his couch. This Sunday, he could be on the field in Foxborough. The journeyman was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. It’s his third stint with the Patriots and fourth season in New England. Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, so if Mac Jones isn’t ready to return against the Lions this weekend, Gilbert will likely dress and back up Bailey Zappe.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rips ‘a lot of bad football’ in the NFL right now
Four games into the 2022 season, Tom Brady’s Buccaneers sit 2-2. Across the league, 15 teams are currently sitting at .500. In Brady’s Thursday afternoon press conference, he was asked whether that’s a testament to the parity in the league right now. The 23-year veteran instead took a detour to sound off on the state of the game right now.
Danny Amendola ‘probably lost 10 pounds,’ had 4 IVs during Patriots’ 28-3 comeback
Making history can get pretty exhausting. The Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history back in 2017, knocking off the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. On the latest episode of Julian Edelman’s “Games With Names” podcast, Danny Amendola recapped the improbable win. Amendola caught 8 passes for 78 yards, scored a touchdown, snagged a two-point conversion — and guess that he’d lost 10 pounds over the course of the evening.
Former Patriots player Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins to scare guests at DementedFX
Guests going through a Massachusetts haunted house this month might be getting scared by a former New England Patriots player. Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins is set to scare guests at DementedFX in Holyoke Oct. 15 from 7-9 p.m. going from tight end to zombie. Wiggins has retired from football...
Patriots OK with Jack Jones’ rare rookie confidence, but CB knows he must stop one thing
Jack Jones made some waves in Week 4, bursting onto the stage with a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers and following it up with some confident words. “Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said after the game against the Green Bay Packers. “If you can throw ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.”
Julian Edelman had Patriots’ smelliest locker, kept ‘400 pairs of smelly old gloves’
Julian Edelman was known as a gritty, scrappy player who was OK with getting a little dirty on the field. Off the field, that was apparently true as well. Former New England Patriots teammate Danny Amendola appeared on the latest episode of Edelman’s “Games With Names” Podcast to discuss the famous “28-3″ Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. But before long, it turned to the longtime friends swapping stories from their playing days.
NFL Picks: Can Patriots cover 3-point spread over the Lions?
Sunday was supposed to start a stretch of very winnable games for the New England Patriots. Playing the Lions, Browns, Bears and Jets make for a not-especially scary October. Are they still winnable without Mac Jones? Bailey Zappe got a lot of credit for his poise and competence coming into last week’s game at Green Bay for his NFL debut. But now he’s going to be asked to lead the Patriots in a game that really is a must-win. Can he do it? More importantly for the purposes of this column, can he cover the spread?
Jonnu Smith upgraded on Patriots injury report, Mac Jones limited
FOXBOROUGH — After sitting out Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, Jonnu Smith was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report. The Patriots are thin at tight end — there are only two on the active roster — so his return is a significant one for the New England offense.
Andy Isabella released by Cardinals; is former UMass WR a fit with Patriots?
The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with former UMass football star Andy Isabella. The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have released the 2019 second-round pick. The move marks the end of Isabella’s four-year run in Arizona, where he struggled to get on the field consistently after arriving as an intriguing deep threat.
Fringe college football playoff contenders lurking, from Penn State to Oklahoma State: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are giving a little love to the fringe playoff contenders with paths that aren’t quite as clear as the primary teams. They define seven teams as primary contenders, with obvious talent...
Mac Jones, Tyquan Thornton back at Patriots practice, Brian Hoyer still out (video)
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones and Tyquan Thornton were both at Patriots practice on Wednesday as New England begins preparation for the Detroit Lions. Brian Hoyer was not present, but everyone else on the active roster including Jakobi Meyers, Lawrence Guy and Jalen Mills, who each missed Sunday’s game, were at practice, which Bill Belichick expected to be a walkthrough. It was held in the indoor bubble to avoid the rain.
‘Don’t you feel it?’ KC Current stadium will be groundbreaking in more ways than one
The Kansas City Current stadium project has momentous implications for women’s sports and Kansas City.
