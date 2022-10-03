Sunday was supposed to start a stretch of very winnable games for the New England Patriots. Playing the Lions, Browns, Bears and Jets make for a not-especially scary October. Are they still winnable without Mac Jones? Bailey Zappe got a lot of credit for his poise and competence coming into last week’s game at Green Bay for his NFL debut. But now he’s going to be asked to lead the Patriots in a game that really is a must-win. Can he do it? More importantly for the purposes of this column, can he cover the spread?

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO