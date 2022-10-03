ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback

Julian Edelman is celebrating second place, at least in this instance. The retired New England Patriots receiver reflected on the fallout of the famous “28-3″ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on the latest episode of his “Games with Names Podcast.” Edelman said that his heart goes out to the players on the other side of the Patriots’ famous comeback.
Bet $5, win $200 with DraftKings promo code for Colts-Broncos

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code is providing a massive odds boost for NFL Week 5. Although picking a winner is always tough in...
BetMGM bonus code unlocks $1K risk-free for Colts-Broncos

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tackle Week 5 with a massive risk-free bet courtesy of the latest BetMGM bonus code. You can lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet...
Caesars promo code scores best NFL Week 5 offer

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the latest Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL, new users who register here will score a tremendous bonus trio heading into a busy sports...
Patriots QB Mac Jones present for stretching, Brian Hoyer and core special teamer missing

FOXBOROUGH — For the second day in a row, Mac Jones was on the Patriots practice field. The quarterback was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough as he nurses a high ankle sprain, so with the Patriots increasing the intensity in shorts and shells on Thursday, it’ll be interesting to see whether his participation level stays the same.
Who is Garrett Gilbert? Patriots QB will be backup if Mac Jones’ injury sidelines him

FOXBOROUGH — Last Sunday, Garrett Gilbert was home on his couch. This Sunday, he could be on the field in Foxborough. The journeyman was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. It’s his third stint with the Patriots and fourth season in New England. Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, so if Mac Jones isn’t ready to return against the Lions this weekend, Gilbert will likely dress and back up Bailey Zappe.
Danny Amendola ‘probably lost 10 pounds,’ had 4 IVs during Patriots’ 28-3 comeback

Making history can get pretty exhausting. The Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history back in 2017, knocking off the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. On the latest episode of Julian Edelman’s “Games With Names” podcast, Danny Amendola recapped the improbable win. Amendola caught 8 passes for 78 yards, scored a touchdown, snagged a two-point conversion — and guess that he’d lost 10 pounds over the course of the evening.
Julian Edelman had Patriots’ smelliest locker, kept ‘400 pairs of smelly old gloves’

Julian Edelman was known as a gritty, scrappy player who was OK with getting a little dirty on the field. Off the field, that was apparently true as well. Former New England Patriots teammate Danny Amendola appeared on the latest episode of Edelman’s “Games With Names” Podcast to discuss the famous “28-3″ Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. But before long, it turned to the longtime friends swapping stories from their playing days.
NFL Picks: Can Patriots cover 3-point spread over the Lions?

Sunday was supposed to start a stretch of very winnable games for the New England Patriots. Playing the Lions, Browns, Bears and Jets make for a not-especially scary October. Are they still winnable without Mac Jones? Bailey Zappe got a lot of credit for his poise and competence coming into last week’s game at Green Bay for his NFL debut. But now he’s going to be asked to lead the Patriots in a game that really is a must-win. Can he do it? More importantly for the purposes of this column, can he cover the spread?
Mac Jones, Tyquan Thornton back at Patriots practice, Brian Hoyer still out (video)

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones and Tyquan Thornton were both at Patriots practice on Wednesday as New England begins preparation for the Detroit Lions. Brian Hoyer was not present, but everyone else on the active roster including Jakobi Meyers, Lawrence Guy and Jalen Mills, who each missed Sunday’s game, were at practice, which Bill Belichick expected to be a walkthrough. It was held in the indoor bubble to avoid the rain.
