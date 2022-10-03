Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Restaurante y Taqueria Don Fily and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Restaurante y Taqueria Don Fily on Holloway Street in Durham and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar on South Salisbury Street in Raleigh. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Restaurante y Taqueria Don Fily on Holloway Street in Durham...
WRAL
Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life
RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
WRAL
10 displaced after apartment fire on Shanda Drive in Raleigh
Several units responded Sunday morning to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road. Several units responded Sunday morning to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Mark BerginWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Durham Fire Department hold ceremony to welcome new fire truck
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Fire Department is getting a new fire truck. The department welcomed Fire Engine 1 during a Sunday afternoon housing ceremony at 139 East Morgan St. The event was free to the public and the department provided refreshments. In September, Engine 1 was featured at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Gas station, car wash linked to Durham shooting
Police are working to figure out how a pair of scenes are linked to a Durham shooting that injured at least one person. Police are working to figure out how a pair of scenes are linked to a Durham shooting that injured at least one person. Photographer: James DeAltoReporter: Chris...
WRAL
Parents share concerns after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh. Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh.
WRAL
Dog found safe after escaping home during Holly Springs house fire
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Update. A family found their lost dog Stella safe after firefighters battled a residential fire on Friday in a Holly Springs neighborhood. Stella had run out of the home while the family was escaping. "There was a whole crew in my parents' neighborhood searching for...
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument
GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
WRAL
Woman's passion for helping serve Siler City's Latino community a life's calling
SILER CITY, N.C. — A Siler City woman has dedicated more than 30 years of service to the community. She’s done it all, from helping as an interpreter to encouraging people to get tested during COVID. Ilana Dubester came to America from Brazil In 1989, she wanted to...
WRAL
3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking
BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said. Police said...
WRAL News
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday.
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
WRAL
Family's earring find adds twist to case of woman missing from Virginia
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month. Investigators say the driver, Daniel McNeal of Exmore, Va., and his...
WRAL
Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
WRAL
Kenly home catches fire
An old home in Kenly caught fire on Thursday night. A woman escaped the home unharmed. An old home in Kenly caught fire on Thursday night. A woman escaped the home unharmed.
WRAL
Siler City woman helps hispanic community through work as liasion
Ilana Dubester came to America from Brazil In 1989, she wanted to be a farmer, but had no idea what future was in store for her. Ilana Dubester came to America from Brazil In 1989, she wanted to be a farmer, but had no idea what future was in store for her.
WRAL
Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools
A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
WRAL
Rocky Mount students hold walkout over teacher shortage
Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education. Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education.
WRAL
Family finds missing woman's earring at site of fiery crash
The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month. The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they...
Comments / 0