WRAL

Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life

RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
WRAL

10 displaced after apartment fire on Shanda Drive in Raleigh

Several units responded Sunday morning to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
WRAL

Durham Fire Department hold ceremony to welcome new fire truck

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Fire Department is getting a new fire truck. The department welcomed Fire Engine 1 during a Sunday afternoon housing ceremony at 139 East Morgan St. The event was free to the public and the department provided refreshments.
WRAL

Gas station, car wash linked to Durham shooting

Police are working to figure out how a pair of scenes are linked to a Durham shooting that injured at least one person.
WRAL

Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument

GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
WRAL

3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking

BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said.
WRAL News

A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday.

A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
WRAL

Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
WRAL

Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
WRAL

Kenly home catches fire

An old home in Kenly caught fire on Thursday night. A woman escaped the home unharmed.
WRAL

Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools

A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School.
WRAL

Family finds missing woman's earring at site of fiery crash

The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month.
