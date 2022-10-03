Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
wfmd.com
Property Owners In Frederick County Can Applly For Creek ReLeaf Program
The county says it helps reverse deforestation. Frederick, Md (KM) The application process is open for the Creek ReLeaf Program in Frederick County. Property owners can have native trees planted on their lands, and maintained for a five-year period at no cost to them. The land is put into a conservation easement, and the landowner receives a payment based on 75% of the fair market value of the parcel where the trees are planted which is up to $9,000 an acre. The property owner still owns the land, and can still uses the easement as long the uses do not violate the terms of the easement.
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Police: Scammer posing as Met-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Crash Closes Multiple Roadways Outside Of The Farm Show Complex (DEVELOPING)
A closed has closed all the lanes outside of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of US 22 between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It's unclear if anyone was...
WGAL
Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
New inpatient rehabilitation hospital to open in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township-based Select Medical operates hospitals and clinics in 46 states and Washington D.C., and on Thursday, the company announced that it is opening a new facility close to home. Select Medical said it will partner with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, to open a new freestanding inpatient...
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
Southgate renewal moves forward
The Southgate renewal plan in Chambersburg will move forward next week. The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Borough Hall, 100 South Second St., Chambersburg. The public should access the building from the entrance off the parking lot at the rear of the...
wdac.com
York County Accident Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a two vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Yahaira Montero of Harrisburg died at the scene of the accident in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police say a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Three others were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Newberry Township Police are investigating. The death was ruled accidental.
abc27.com
Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Dog Owners in Pennsylvania Aiding Hunters in Locating Wounded Deer
There’s a lot to strive for when hunting game like white-tailed deer and black bears,… The post Dog Owners in Pennsylvania Aiding Hunters in Locating Wounded Deer appeared first on Outsider.
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Ms. Larkin’s third grade, South Mountain Elementary
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Oct. 5, features Ms. Larkin’s third graders at South Mountain Elementary. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
Comments / 0