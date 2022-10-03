ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

abc27.com

Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Property Owners In Frederick County Can Applly For Creek ReLeaf Program

The county says it helps reverse deforestation. Frederick, Md (KM) The application process is open for the Creek ReLeaf Program in Frederick County. Property owners can have native trees planted on their lands, and maintained for a five-year period at no cost to them. The land is put into a conservation easement, and the landowner receives a payment based on 75% of the fair market value of the parcel where the trees are planted which is up to $9,000 an acre. The property owner still owns the land, and can still uses the easement as long the uses do not violate the terms of the easement.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Southgate renewal moves forward

The Southgate renewal plan in Chambersburg will move forward next week. The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Borough Hall, 100 South Second St., Chambersburg. The public should access the building from the entrance off the parking lot at the rear of the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wdac.com

York County Accident Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a two vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Yahaira Montero of Harrisburg died at the scene of the accident in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police say a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Three others were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Newberry Township Police are investigating. The death was ruled accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
