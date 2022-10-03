Read full article on original website
Clarendon wishes happy birthday to local woman
The follwoing story was kindly submitted to The Manning Times to commemorate Mrs. Curlene Davis’s 100th birthday. You do not have to say “once upon a time” to recognize and appreciate the things of today. All we have to say nowadays is “now is the time.” With that in mind, the family, church, community, county, and friends far and near have decided to recognize one of their beloved ones that has reached the golden age of 100.
Remembering a local business owner during lymphoma awareness month
September is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect all those areas as well as other organs throughout the body.
Meet the Candidates: Benton Blakely
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the first week of the series. We asked the candidates to answer a list of questions in order to help the public get accompanied with them.
Meet the Candidates: Pat Coker
Here is our interview with Pat Coker, the Republican candidate for County Council. “I was born and raised in turbeville, SC, Clarendon County District 3.”. “I attended Walker Gamble and then East Clarendon. I am a graduate of Cornerstone Christian Academy and South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.”. Where do you...
Summerton announces new Chief of Police
The former Lieutenant Donell Dixon from The City of Manning Police Department has just been named Chief Dixon of the Summerton Police Department. Congratulations Chief Dixon!
