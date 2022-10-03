The follwoing story was kindly submitted to The Manning Times to commemorate Mrs. Curlene Davis’s 100th birthday. You do not have to say “once upon a time” to recognize and appreciate the things of today. All we have to say nowadays is “now is the time.” With that in mind, the family, church, community, county, and friends far and near have decided to recognize one of their beloved ones that has reached the golden age of 100.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO