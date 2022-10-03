WAUKESHA, Wis. - Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday, Oct. 6 in the trial of Darrell Brooks – accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Darrell Brooks requested an adjournment of his trial Wednesday, Oct. 5, telling the court he believes he has COVID and needs to wait until at least Friday for test results to come back. Prosecutors said he's heard on jail phone calls telling his mother he's going to delay the trial. The judge agreed with the prosecution, calling Brooks' COVID adjournment request "nothing more than a delay tactic."

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO