Milwaukee man sentenced on meth charges in Menominee County

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison after he was arrested on a felony drug charge in May earlier this year, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Samuel Freytes-Vera, 47, was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in...
Darrell Brooks trial: Opening statements expected Thursday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday, Oct. 6 in the trial of Darrell Brooks – accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Darrell Brooks requested an adjournment of his trial Wednesday, Oct. 5, telling the court he believes he has COVID and needs to wait until at least Friday for test results to come back. Prosecutors said he's heard on jail phone calls telling his mother he's going to delay the trial. The judge agreed with the prosecution, calling Brooks' COVID adjournment request "nothing more than a delay tactic."
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution delivers opening statement

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Opening statements were expected to begin Thursday, Oct. 6 in the trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Within moments of the proceedings getting underway at 8:30 a.m., Brooks interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times. The judge attempted to get through final court...
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court

MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
Darrell Brooks trial: COVID adjournment, subpoenas requested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks requested an adjournment of his trial in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Wednesday, Oct. 5, telling the court he believes he has COVID and needs to wait until at least Friday for test results to come back. Prosecutors said he's heard on jail phone calls telling his mother he's going to delay the trial.
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
Darrell Brooks trial: Court TV arrives, logistics sorted Wednesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will handle final housekeeping issues on Wednesday, Oct. 5 before the start of the Darrell Brooks trial. Opening statements are set for Thursday morning. In a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, the court will make decisions about how objections in the trial...
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
Milwaukee business robbery near 39th and Vienna, men sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two men who robbed a business near 39th and Vienna at gunpoint on Sept. 9. The first is described as a Black man between the ages of 19 and 20, standing 5'9" to 5'10" tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with white stripes and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
Milwaukee election worker shortage, 200+ needed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Election Commission said it currently has 1,462 poll workers, but will need 1,700 to be fully staffed. "They are the first people on the line helping voters out there," said Jonatan Zuniga with the Milwaukee Election Commission. "Without them, we wouldn’t have our 180 polling places opened, so they are critical."
Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selected, more disruptions from defendant

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The process to select a jury for the Darrell Brooks trial began again Tuesday morning, Oct. 4 in Waukesha County. The jury selection process was expected to resume at 8:45 a.m., but almost immediately, there were disruptions and delays from Brooks, picking up right where we left off on Monday. Brooks was again moved to a separate courtroom for the voir dire.
West Allis boy dead, mother sentenced to 33 years in prison

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis woman charged in connection to her son's death was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6 to 33 years in prison. Tasha Rockow, 33, pleaded guilty to neglecting a child (consequence death), physical abuse of a child and second-degree reckless homicide in August. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
