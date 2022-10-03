Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Goodblend “Ride for your Rights” Cannabus Tour will officially kick off at Sunset Mall in San Angelo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Parallel, which is one of the three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas is the parent company for Goodblend.

This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.

“The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change,” says Reece Fulgham, a native Texan, and CEO of Parallel. “The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there’s strong public demand for real, lasting change.”

San Angelo is just the first of eight stops made in the state of Texas. Here is the tour schedule:

10/4 – San Angelo

10/6 – Abilene

10/8 – Fort Worth

10/10 – Plano

10/12 – Nacogdoches

10/17 – Houston

10/19 – San Antonio

10/20 Killeen

Those that stop by and check out the CannaBus will learn how easy it is to get qualified as a Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) patient. Goodblend says that there are over 150 conditions that have been approved in order to be a TCUP. All patients must do is make a tele-med visit appointment. Goodblend explains that once patients are qualified they will be able to shop at any Texas dispensary.

Goodblends also shared that the most recent change to TCUP was the 2021 House Bill 1535. This bill expanded access to medical cannabis by adding all forms of cancer to the list of qualifying conditions and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour hopes to educate Texans on how medical cannabis can be used to help benefit those that are suffering.

If you are interested in attending one of the CannaBus stops or for more information visit the Goodblend website.

