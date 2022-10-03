ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKdGM_0iKZsKV000

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Goodblend “Ride for your Rights” Cannabus Tour will officially kick off at Sunset Mall in San Angelo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Parallel, which is one of the three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas is the parent company for Goodblend.

This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.

North Pole now hiring a trimmer — not for Christmas — for cannabis

“The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change,” says Reece Fulgham, a native Texan, and CEO of Parallel. “The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there’s strong public demand for real, lasting change.”

San Angelo is just the first of eight stops made in the state of Texas. Here is the tour schedule:

  • 10/4 – San Angelo
  • 10/6 – Abilene
  • 10/8 – Fort Worth
  • 10/10 – Plano
  • 10/12 – Nacogdoches
  • 10/17 – Houston
  • 10/19 – San Antonio
  • 10/20 Killeen

Those that stop by and check out the CannaBus will learn how easy it is to get qualified as a Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) patient. Goodblend says that there are over 150 conditions that have been approved in order to be a TCUP. All patients must do is make a tele-med visit appointment. Goodblend explains that once patients are qualified they will be able to shop at any Texas dispensary.

Goodblends also shared that the most recent change to TCUP was the 2021 House Bill 1535. This bill expanded access to medical cannabis by adding all forms of cancer to the list of qualifying conditions and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour hopes to educate Texans on how medical cannabis can be used to help benefit those that are suffering.

If you are interested in attending one of the CannaBus stops or for more information visit the Goodblend website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MIX 92-5

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

The HOT Fair & Rodeo is back!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas fair and Rodeo began Thursday October 6 and will continue through October 16. Over the next ten days, you can get all sorts of food, ride rides, play games, see animals and so much more right here in the Heart of Texas. “Our mantra this year […]
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Goodblend Cannabus#Texans#Parallel#Houston 10 19
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Plano, TX
KLST/KSAN

City of San Angelo to start controlled burn

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation will start to burn several large brush piles on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park, located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College.  The burning, which has been permitted through the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office, could extend to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

$75,000 grant awarded for preservation of black heritage

BRENHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Preservation Texas (PT) Board of Directors has approved a grant to assist in supporting stabilization, preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation efforts of historic buildings. Executive Director Evan Thompson announced this at PT’s September board meeting in El Paso. The grant comes part of the Texas Rural African American Heritage Program, […]
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

The border crisis continues

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The border crisis continues down in south Texas and Congressman August Pfluger paid a visit to the border town of Rio Grande Valley to learn more about the issues. During his visit, he spoke to border patrol agents about what they see on a daily basis. He says Americans need to […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy