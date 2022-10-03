Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Larry Brackett
Larry Brackett, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was born on Nov. 29, 1941, in Jefferson, Wis., the son of Frank and Lucille “Margaret” (Nehmer) Brackett. Larry graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army. He...
Dorothy J. Morrill Klein
Dorothy J. Morrill Klein was born on May 7, 1945, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Ralph R. Morrill and Carolyn (Mayer) Morrill. She lost her battle to cancer on October 1, 2022. She passed at her home in Lake Mills. Dorothy was a member of the Free Community Church in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Timothy Brian Meier
Tim Meier, age 62, passed away on October 2, 2022. Born on March 11, 1960, in Monroe, Wisconsin. Tim is survived by daughter Ashley (Caleb) Feller, granddaughter Blake, son Andrew Meier, sister Diane (Don) Hawkinson, brother Gary (Angie) and sister-in-law Corrine (Russ), in addition to many nieces and nephews. He...
John Nelson Dickson
BLACK EARTH / MONONA – John Nelson Dickson, age 82, of Monona and formerly of Black Earth, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Community Living Center of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. John was born on Oct. 30, 1939, in Madison, to Allan and Emma (Gregg) Dickson. He graduated from University of Wisconsin High School in 1958.
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher, age 67, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, surrounded by loved ones. Kurt graduated from Madison East High School and worked several jobs since the age of 14. He started working as a tow truck driver for Schmidt’s Towing and that lead into diesel mechanic jobs from Terra Engineering & Construction Corp. to the City of Madison, to International Trucks.
Paul Harold Evans
MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
Lori Lee Seely
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Lori Lee Seely, age 64, passed away surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was welcomed into this world on April 13, 1958, the daughter of Norman and Beverly (Carlson) Seely. Lori was born with an imperfect heart, but it was the heart of a fighter. Her first surgery was when she was only 6 months old. There have been many health issues in her years.
Diane Marie Baryenbruch
WINDSOR – Diane Marie (Davenport) Baryenbruch, age 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home with her husband Kelly by her side. Diane was born to Marian and Stanley Davenport on December 3, 1960, in Madison, WI. Diane graduated from Madison East High School in 1979...
Charles “Tom” Robert Miller, Sr.
Charles “Tom” Robert Miller, Sr. of Sauk City, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2nd at the age of 78. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on February 3rd 1944 to the late Charles Miller and Mother Mary. Tom is survived by his sister Barbara Kohler...
Jason Richard Lewis
Brooklyn – Jason Lewis, age 45, of Brooklyn, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1977, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Charles Lewis and Susan (Robinson) Lewis. Jason graduated from Oregon High School in 1996. He married Fonda Kernen Lewis on June...
Timothy M. “Tim” Kinney
Fitchburg, WI – Tim Kinney, age 58, passed away on October 1, 2022. He was born July 6, 1964. Tim graduated from St. Maria Goretti and Edgewood High School in which he was an All City Baseball and Football player. After high school, Tim completed his degree in Business at UW Stout. He found joy in his work as a Sales Executive and cherished the relationships he cultivated through his 30+ years in the print industry. He was one of the Top Sales Executives and qualified for President’s Club for many years.
Ruthann “Ruthie” Smith
DEFOREST—Ruthann Smith, age 88, passed away on October 1, 2022. She was born on November 22, 1933, in Bristol to the late Gilbert and Ruth (Quamme) Derr. Ruthann was a graduate of Columbus High School. She was united in marriage to Eldon Smith on July 9, 1956. She attended countless sporting events over the years and always enjoyed being surrounded by her children and grandchildren for family celebrations. Ruthann and her sisters will be lovingly remembered as the Bristol Belles.
Sandra Jane Smith
Madison-Sandra Jane Smith, born on October 26th, 1936, in Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. The daughter of Major General Phillips Waller Smith, Sr., and Veronica Bernadette McVeigh. She grew up in many states being in a military family and graduated high school in 1954 from Paris American HS in Paris, France. She received a B.S. in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She completed advanced graduate coursework throughout her lifetime in many different disciplines. She entered the United States Air Force as an Officer in 1959 to begin her long life of service starting with her service to her country and was honorably discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. She then began to serve her family devotedly and wholeheartedly for the rest of her life. She had over 20 years of purchasing manager experience, with Heurikon Corporation as a purchasing manager and then she performed duties as the Dane County Purchasing Manager. She was awarded Public Relations Person of the Year in 1986-1987 and Professional Development Person of the Year in 1994. She enjoyed traveling the world her whole life and visited many places, a few favorites were Egypt, Dubai, and New Zealand. Her smile would light up a room; coupled with her unique sense of humor and the never-ending stories of her adventures, warmed hearts. She cherished spending time and doing things with her friends and had a knack for winning at gambling. She shared her vivaciousness of learning and lifetime dedication to improving the lives of thousands of children throughout her years including multiple volunteer teaching trips with the children of the Indigenousness Bara in Australia, decades at the Masonic Learning Center and as a substitute teacher with a special focus on students with special needs in the Madison area schools for 25 years. She treasured her role, giving back to her community as an Aquatic program leader and teaching warm water aerobics at Harbor Athletic Club for 25 years. She had authored and published several articles in national publications. She was the president of Kappa Alpha Theta Alumna Club and served on its advisory board for several decades, she enjoyed her area and regional bridge groups where she earned the level of Ruby Life Master and acquired a vast number of friends that continued to enhance her life daily. She was a proud member of the Women of the Air Force program enjoying many trips to their reunions throughout her years. Her most memorable day of her life was her recent trip with the Badger Honor Flight for Veterans in May 2022 to Washington D.C. She is survived by her children Susanna Vee Weeks of Pineville, LA and Brett William Shropshire of Reno, NV and her sister Ann S. Hartman of Madison, WI; she has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the best group of life-long friends that anyone could ask for that will continue to feel her great loss. She was proceeded in death by her children Keith Richard Shropshire, Kent Robert Shropshire; her parents Maj. General Phillips W. Smith Sr., Veronica B. McVeigh; her sister Veronica S. Koss and her brother Phillips W. Smith, Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 13th, 2022, from 1-4 pm at The Vintage Brewing Company; 674 S. Whitney Way Madison, WI; with a Military honors ceremony at 2 pm. A special appreciation and gratitude for the entire staff of the VA Medical Hospital in Madison for their awesome care. In Lieu of flowers, PLEASE donate, in her name, to her favorite charity: The Badger Honor Flight for Veterans; 608-616-0243:www.badgerhonorflight.org; ATTN: Treasurer, PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.
John Forrest Jordan
John Forrest Jordan, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Belmont Nursing Home, Madison. He was born on July 16, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Carroll and Beverly (Bryant) Jordan. John graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1977, followed by Pierce...
Badgers speak for the first time since the firing of Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and John Torchio spoke to the media for the first time since Paul Chryst was fired. During the 10-minute interview session, the Badgers used the words “shocked” and “upset” to describe their emotions, while Allen...
‘You have to move on’: Leonhard shares how Badgers have addressed shock of Chryst’s firing
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard knows he has a challenge in front of him. Not only is he being charged with turning around a season that has gotten off to a disappointing 2-3 start, but Leonhard acknowledged Tuesday that it will be difficult for players and coaches alike to put aside the emotions of the sudden firing of former head coach Paul Chryst and get ready to play Saturday against Northwestern.
WATCH: CBS News’ Wendy Gillette on Asian countries reopening for tourism
MADISON, Wis. — CBS News' Wendy Gillette joins Live at Four to talk about Asian countries reopening for tourism.
Badger Blueprint: McIntosh’s midseason coaching change sends shockwaves throughout football program
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin take a look at the timing of the firing of Paul Chryst and if the interim head coaching role will become permanent for Jim Leonhard. The guys also...
