Nottingham Forest give Steve Cooper new contract after opting against sack
Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest until 2025. The sudden renewal of Cooper’s deal, which was due to expire at the end of this season, was unexpected after five straight defeats and represents a significant vote of confidence for the under-pressure manager from the owner, Evangelos Marinakis. Forest hope Cooper can turn things around after they slipped to the bottom of the Premier League.
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
