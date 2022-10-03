Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest until 2025. The sudden renewal of Cooper’s deal, which was due to expire at the end of this season, was unexpected after five straight defeats and represents a significant vote of confidence for the under-pressure manager from the owner, Evangelos Marinakis. Forest hope Cooper can turn things around after they slipped to the bottom of the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO