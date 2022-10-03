ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week

UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
John R Doyle obituary 1927~2022

Mr. John R Doyle, 95, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 13, 1927 in McConnellsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Norman Doyle, Sr. and Ada (Deshong) Doyle. Mr. Doyle enlisted in...
Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility

The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert

A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
USDA reports new avian flu cases in Pennsylvania

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — TheU.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting new cases of avian flu across the country and in Pennsylvania. A backyard chicken flock in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, is among the latest to test positive. The flock is one of two in the Susquehanna Valley...
Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania

A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Fall happenings in Lebanon County

As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisper, and the leaves are getting redder, it can feel like everything is winding down. But like the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote affirms, (social) life is just getting started. Scroll on for some things happening in our county this season.
