ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service

Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#Salmon River#Moose#Crown Royal#The U S Forest Service#Fsr#Lowell Wui#Palouse
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport

The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
JACKSON, WY
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
City
Elk River, ID
City
Elk City, ID
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire

So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire

Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
IDAHO STATE
Klamath Alerts

Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Smithonian

Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park

Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
ANIMALS
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

North Cascades National Park Wildfire Closes Trails & Campsites: Report

Unpredicted northly winds have caused a wildfire now known as The Desolation Fire to threaten North Cascades National Park. On Friday, October 7, Park officials closed Desolation Trail due to fire activity in the Desolation area of east Ross Lake. The park is also closing the portion of East Bank Trail from Lighting Creek Camp to Desolation Trail. All closures are due to The Desolation Fire, a wildfire that is currently “moderately active” as a result of northly winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy