ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Anti-Putin and Lukashenko campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize

Human rights campaigners from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in what will be viewed by many as a rebuke to Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.The announcement in Oslo came as US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” was at its gravest since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, cautioning that Mr Putin is “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.”Mr Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal”...
POLITICS
NorthcentralPA.com

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

New York, NY (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Issues Pardons, Looks At Pot Reclassification

Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement — four weeks ahead of the mid-term
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy