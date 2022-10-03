Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’
Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart has Georgia football primed to ‘strike and attack’ Auburn
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was speaking softly about big sticks following practice on Tuesday. The Georgia head coach didn’t waste any time on Monday sharing his passion for the rivalry with Auburn, and the message has stayed consistent. “Strike and attack,” Smart said, asked about the approach to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia
Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer
LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
FOX Carolina
LISTEN: 911 calls reporting Deborrah Collier’s disappearance released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have released three 911 calls reporting the disappearance of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman whose body was discovered on Sept. 11, 2022, off a northeast Georgia highway. One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
AOL Corp
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
Atlanta Magazine
Gainesville Eye Associates
Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
WRDW-TV
‘It hurts. It itches. It’s painful’: Woman loses eye after being tased by deputies
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman being held in a middle Georgia jail is now blind in her right eye after being tased. The deputy responsible for it, isn’t facing criminal charges, because police allege Ashanti Walls lunged at them. Walls’ attorney, however, is arguing his...
accesswdun.com
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway
Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
accesswdun.com
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
Red and Black
Rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Athens
Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square. The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
