Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Amid holiday weekend, Federal Hill business owners struggle to find staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –The Federal Hill Columbus Day Festival is an iconic tradition that Rhode Islanders know and love. While the 30th annual festival brings traction to the hill, businesses are feeling the heat and trying to keep up with minimal staff. Rick Simone, President of the Federal Hill...
ABC6.com
New business model proposed for Providence Place mall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With shopping malls losing traction across the United States following the pandemic, a new business model is being proposed to “reinvent” the Providence Place mall. The Providence City Council received a proposal at their meeting on Thursday night, revealing an ordinance of a...
ABC6.com
Residents say Providence’s ‘Peeping Tom’ has been an ongoing issue
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Residents of Providence’s East Side say “Peeping Toms” are nothing new in their area. Djefte Paul, a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority driver, was charged this week with with two counts of disorderly conduct. Paul, 33, is connected to two incidents this...
ABC6.com
Central Falls launches new program to close ‘digital divide’ for low-income families
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls launched a new program on Friday to close the city’s “digital divide.”. On Friday, Mayor Maria Rivera said the Central Falls Connect program provides eligible households with $30 per month towards internet service, making some plans free for city residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Kitten found with glass bowl stuck on head in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A six-month-old kitten was found with her head stuck in a glass bowl in Fall River this week. In a release Friday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said that the kitten, now named Buzz Lightyear, was spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street by a resident.
ABC6.com
Coast Guard searches for missing man who set sail from Massachusetts
SALEM, Mass. (WLNE) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts at the end of last month. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed towards Florida in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, the Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
ABC6.com
Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
ABC6.com
Chief Meteorologist
WLNE-TV/ABC6, the ABC affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, is looking for an experience and energized chief meteorologist to lead our StormTrackers weather team, on-air and online. Hurricanes, tornadoes, and blizzards — Southern New England gets a little bit of everything!. Candidates should have a B.S. degree in meteorology or...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Baldelli-Hunt says rough estimate of cost to taxpayers on removal proceedings around $100K
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Ousted Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said Thursday an initial rough estimate on the cost to taxpayers for the removal proceedings is around $100,000. The now former mayor provided the initial rough estimate less than a day after the city council voted to remove her from...
ABC6.com
Fall River bank robber caught after previously appearing on ‘Caught in Providence’
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Providence man who previously appeared on “Caught in Providence” is accused of robbing a bank in Fall River last month. The robbery happened on Sept. 26 at the Citizens Bank on Roadman Street. Sgt. Moses Pereira said Friday that a bank...
ABC6.com
Board of Elections to proof, test ExpressVote machines after controversy
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections will proof and test ExpressVote touch screen machines beginning on Thursday. The public re-test comes after the machines displayed incorrect names on multiple Spanish-language ballots. The issue took place on August 31st and impacted 55 voters in Providence, Pawtucket,...
ABC6.com
4 adults, 3 children displaced by house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao said heavy flames were found coming from the second floor. The four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Assistant News Director
WLNE-TV/ABC 6, the ABC affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, is looking for an assistant news director to help lead coverage across all our platforms. Top candidates will have strong editorial judgement and leadership skills — and must be passionate about creating impactful content. The AND collaborates with the news director, digital content manager, and other members of the management team to execute strategic coverage and innovate storytelling both on-air and online.
ABC6.com
3 cars involved in multi-vehicle crash catch fire on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fiery crash around 6:25am Thursday morning blocked travel lanes on Interstate 95 North in Pawtucket. “The fire started almost immediately, I think when the truck hit the Volvo in the rear, and then it just, the flames started right away,” John Ramos, the driver of one of the vehicles said.
ABC6.com
Care New England names Michael Wagner as new CEO
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Care New England Health System announced on Thursday that Dr. Michael Wagner will take over as the new president and CEO later this year. Wagner, who most recently served as chief physician executive for Tufts Medicine, will be taking over for James Fanale in December.
ABC6.com
Crews battle house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. The Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist families. This is a developing news story, information will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
DCYF reports 5-year-old from Providence almost died from maltreatment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is reporting a near fatality of a 5-year-old child last month in Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday the incident happened on Sept. 14. Teixeira added after investigating, it was determined that...
ABC6.com
Columbus Day Weekend Festival returns to Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Columbus Day Weekend Festival on historic Federal Hill. Presented by the Federal Hill Commerce Association, the weekend-long festival runs from Oct. 7–10, 2022. Food, art and retail vendors, games, and rides can be found from Dean...
ABC6.com
Lincoln man charged in domestic violence disturbance that prompted standoff
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Lincoln man was arrested on Wednesday night after a domestic violence disturbance that prompted a standoff. The incident happened at a home on Valley Street. Capt. Kyle Wingate said that they learned the suspect, identified as James Kelly, discharged a gun during the altercation.
ABC6.com
Man killed after being struck by SUV on highway in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was killed after being struck by an SUV on the highway in Plainville early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, they responded to calls just after 5 a.m. of a pedestrian down on the of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville.
Comments / 0