ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

New business model proposed for Providence Place mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With shopping malls losing traction across the United States following the pandemic, a new business model is being proposed to “reinvent” the Providence Place mall. The Providence City Council received a proposal at their meeting on Thursday night, revealing an ordinance of a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Kitten found with glass bowl stuck on head in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A six-month-old kitten was found with her head stuck in a glass bowl in Fall River this week. In a release Friday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said that the kitten, now named Buzz Lightyear, was spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street by a resident.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Coast Guard searches for missing man who set sail from Massachusetts

SALEM, Mass. (WLNE) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts at the end of last month. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed towards Florida in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, the Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
SALEM, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Chief Meteorologist

WLNE-TV/ABC6, the ABC affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, is looking for an experience and energized chief meteorologist to lead our StormTrackers weather team, on-air and online. Hurricanes, tornadoes, and blizzards — Southern New England gets a little bit of everything!. Candidates should have a B.S. degree in meteorology or...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank O'brien
ABC6.com

Board of Elections to proof, test ExpressVote machines after controversy

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections will proof and test ExpressVote touch screen machines beginning on Thursday. The public re-test comes after the machines displayed incorrect names on multiple Spanish-language ballots. The issue took place on August 31st and impacted 55 voters in Providence, Pawtucket,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

4 adults, 3 children displaced by house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao said heavy flames were found coming from the second floor. The four...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Casualty Insurance#Scams#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross#The Salvation Army
ABC6.com

Assistant News Director

WLNE-TV/ABC 6, the ABC affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, is looking for an assistant news director to help lead coverage across all our platforms. Top candidates will have strong editorial judgement and leadership skills — and must be passionate about creating impactful content. The AND collaborates with the news director, digital content manager, and other members of the management team to execute strategic coverage and innovate storytelling both on-air and online.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Care New England names Michael Wagner as new CEO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Care New England Health System announced on Thursday that Dr. Michael Wagner will take over as the new president and CEO later this year. Wagner, who most recently served as chief physician executive for Tufts Medicine, will be taking over for James Fanale in December.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Crews battle house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. The Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist families. This is a developing news story, information will be...
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

DCYF reports 5-year-old from Providence almost died from maltreatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is reporting a near fatality of a 5-year-old child last month in Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday the incident happened on Sept. 14. Teixeira added after investigating, it was determined that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Columbus Day Weekend Festival returns to Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Columbus Day Weekend Festival on historic Federal Hill. Presented by the Federal Hill Commerce Association, the weekend-long festival runs from Oct. 7–10, 2022. Food, art and retail vendors, games, and rides can be found from Dean...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man killed after being struck by SUV on highway in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was killed after being struck by an SUV on the highway in Plainville early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, they responded to calls just after 5 a.m. of a pedestrian down on the of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville.
PLAINVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy