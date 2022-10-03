ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Chambersburg, PA
fcfreepress

WellSpan Health: Delivering more than just babies

WellSpan Health is delivering more than just babies, as three of its hospitals are now nationally recognized for expert maternity care. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital have made the list of the best maternity hospitals in America. That’s according to Money, a personal...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wellspan.org

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital celebrates 100 years of patient care

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital is celebrating a significant milestone of a century of providing care to the people of Waynesboro and the surrounding communities. Oct. 2 marked the date in 1922 when Waynesboro Hospital was dedicated after several years of considerable community effort and support to build a permanent healthcare facility.
WAYNESBORO, PA
echo-pilot.com

Let’s dink! Pickleball fundraiser is more than halfway there

Google “pickleball” and these headlines come up:. “Move Over … Everything? Here Comes Major League Pickleball” from the New York Times. “Why pickleball is the hottest up-and-coming sport right now” from ESPN. “LeBron James Could Take Pickleball—Yes, Pickleball—to the Next Level” from Time....
GREENCASTLE, PA
fcfreepress

John R Doyle obituary 1927~2022

Mr. John R Doyle, 95, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 13, 1927 in McConnellsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Norman Doyle, Sr. and Ada (Deshong) Doyle. Mr. Doyle enlisted in...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh 1927~2022

Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh, age 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at The Inn at Luther Ridge. Born September 27, 1927, in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Calvin and Ida Grace Reeder Overcash. Mrs. Osbaugh was a 1945 graduate of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert

A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
HERSHEY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Southgate renewal moves forward

The Southgate renewal plan in Chambersburg will move forward next week. The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Borough Hall, 100 South Second St., Chambersburg. The public should access the building from the entrance off the parking lot at the rear of the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Morgan Messenger

47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Loys Station Park – Rocky Ridge, MD

Loys Station Park is located at 13506 Old Frederick Road in Rocky Ridge, Maryland. The park is approximately 4 miles east of Thurmont, which is north of Frederick, Maryland. The park features an historic covered bridge, a walking trail, pavilion, and playground. There is a large parking lot located close to the picnic pavilion and playground.
ROCKY RIDGE, MD
fcfreepress

fcfreepress

Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepress.com/

