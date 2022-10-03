Read full article on original website
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
New inpatient rehabilitation hospital to open in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township-based Select Medical operates hospitals and clinics in 46 states and Washington D.C., and on Thursday, the company announced that it is opening a new facility close to home. Select Medical said it will partner with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, to open a new freestanding inpatient...
WellSpan Health: Delivering more than just babies
WellSpan Health is delivering more than just babies, as three of its hospitals are now nationally recognized for expert maternity care. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital have made the list of the best maternity hospitals in America. That’s according to Money, a personal...
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital celebrates 100 years of patient care
WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital is celebrating a significant milestone of a century of providing care to the people of Waynesboro and the surrounding communities. Oct. 2 marked the date in 1922 when Waynesboro Hospital was dedicated after several years of considerable community effort and support to build a permanent healthcare facility.
Let’s dink! Pickleball fundraiser is more than halfway there
Google “pickleball” and these headlines come up:. “Move Over … Everything? Here Comes Major League Pickleball” from the New York Times. “Why pickleball is the hottest up-and-coming sport right now” from ESPN. “LeBron James Could Take Pickleball—Yes, Pickleball—to the Next Level” from Time....
John R Doyle obituary 1927~2022
Mr. John R Doyle, 95, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 13, 1927 in McConnellsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Norman Doyle, Sr. and Ada (Deshong) Doyle. Mr. Doyle enlisted in...
Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh 1927~2022
Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh, age 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at The Inn at Luther Ridge. Born September 27, 1927, in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Calvin and Ida Grace Reeder Overcash. Mrs. Osbaugh was a 1945 graduate of...
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Southgate renewal moves forward
The Southgate renewal plan in Chambersburg will move forward next week. The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Borough Hall, 100 South Second St., Chambersburg. The public should access the building from the entrance off the parking lot at the rear of the...
47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions
One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Loys Station Park – Rocky Ridge, MD
Loys Station Park is located at 13506 Old Frederick Road in Rocky Ridge, Maryland. The park is approximately 4 miles east of Thurmont, which is north of Frederick, Maryland. The park features an historic covered bridge, a walking trail, pavilion, and playground. There is a large parking lot located close to the picnic pavilion and playground.
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
