Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire

Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
The Detroit Free Press

2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs

Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
The Flint Journal

How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20

A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
CBS Detroit

Michigan commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy power outage, safety compliance

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Public Service Commission on Wednesday ordered an audit of DTE Energy and Consumers Energy in response to the public's frustration with widespread and extended power outages.According to a press release, MPSC ordered the companies to report their compliance with regulations and commission orders about their responses to outages and downed power lines following severe storms. The report must be filed by Nov. 4.Most recently, a storm and high winds on Aug. 29 resulted in nearly 500,000 residents being without power.Both companies are directed to report their compliance with previous MSPC orders initiated after severe storms in...
