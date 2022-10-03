Read full article on original website
Related
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire
Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
State conducts audit on Consumers Energy, DTE after Michigan ranks among top states for outages
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is one of the top states in the country for outages and now the state is conducting an audit looking at our two biggest utility companies, Consumers Energy and DTE. Michigan is sixth in the nation for annual outage minutes per customer and third worst...
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
wlen.com
New Michigan Deer Harvesting Reporting Requirements Could Change; Bill on Gov. Whitmer’s Desk
Lansing, MI – Legislation to change a requirement recently added to track deer harvests in Michigan is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Lenawee County’s State Representative, Bronna Kahle, talked to WLEN News during a 7:40am break about the latest information on the issue…. Rep. Kahle said...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Five Richest People in Michigan and What They’re Worth
The amount of money Michigan's wealthiest people have is astounding. When it comes to Michigan millionaires and billionaires, the state is filled with them. There are five people in Michigan right now that have a net worth of at least $3 billion. Yes, billion...with a "B." Check out who the...
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
Michigan state parks seeking entrepreneurs to run food trucks, other concessions
LANSING, MICH. -- Food trucks, a riding stable, park stores and beach concessions are just a few of the business opportunities currently available at Michigan state parks through the Department of Natural Resources. The Michigan DNR this week announced new concessionaire opportunities at eight state parks and recreation areas. State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
abc12.com
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20
A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
State board OKs $715M tax incentives for Gotion's Big Rapids battery parts plant
The Michigan Strategic Fund board on Wednesday approved a Renaissance Zone tax exemption request and $175 million in state grants for Chinese-owned Gotion Inc. to build a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery parts facility on the outskirts of Big Rapids. The property tax exemption granted by the board for the...
Fox17
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
Moratorium proposed on new cannabis grower licenses to address plummeting prices in Michigan
The state’s adult-use pot industry is oversaturated, causing prices to drop and businesses to struggle
Michigan commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy power outage, safety compliance
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Public Service Commission on Wednesday ordered an audit of DTE Energy and Consumers Energy in response to the public's frustration with widespread and extended power outages.According to a press release, MPSC ordered the companies to report their compliance with regulations and commission orders about their responses to outages and downed power lines following severe storms. The report must be filed by Nov. 4.Most recently, a storm and high winds on Aug. 29 resulted in nearly 500,000 residents being without power.Both companies are directed to report their compliance with previous MSPC orders initiated after severe storms in...
Comments / 1