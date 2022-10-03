Read full article on original website
Salvation Army host Angel Tree sign-ups by appointment
Any benefit letter you may receive (such as SNAP or TANF) Please do not bring children to the registration. Ensure you know your child’s shirt, pant, shoe, and coat sizes, and have an idea of what they would like for Christmas. If someone else is registering your family, they must bring a signed letter from you giving them permission to do so, and bring all of the applicable paperwork.
Town Talk: Festival of Leaves – Oct 14-15, 2022 – A conversation with Charlie Brown
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Charlie Brown about the upcoming Festival of Leaves. Volunteers are needed to help with various duties. Please go to the festival website for more information. The Festival is being kicked off with a block party on Friday, October 14, starting...
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
Update: School Board stays with VSBA; approves renovation contract; faces chronic absenteeism
This story has been updated to correct the board vote, which was 5-0 to approve all VSBA-related action items. The Warren County School Board will remain a member of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) and unanimously approved a contract totaling more than $12.6 million for the renovation of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School. The board also learned that the school division is facing a chronic absenteeism problem.
Humane Society of Warren County’s 11th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!
Tails and Ales, one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, is next month! It will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge once again, with Devin Smith’s Delightful Foods catering the event. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, a souvenir glass and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle along with other games and prizes.
Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in
About a week ago, many Virginia high school students participated in a statewide walkout to bring awareness and speak out about Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Walkouts were initiated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, and took place at more than 90 schools across the state, with students organizing and participating here at Skyline High School. Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in – that’s pretty cool, in my opinion.
United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th
The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The sale is made possible by...
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Revitalize or Die
At the northern terminus of Sky Line Drive in the Shenandoah Valley sits the town of Front Royal, Virginia; a town of around 15,000 situated in one of most spectacular natural settings one can imagine. I visited Front Royal last week to facilitate a Civic Pride Workshop. The Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Niki Foster, reached out and said she felt her community was dealing with a number of the issues I discuss in my writing. She explained she was worried that apathy was taking hold of her town and was hoping to try and stir up some emotions. I feel like this is my calling in life and I was excited for the chance to help.
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Valley Health confronts lingering challenges of COVID-19
Like health systems nationwide, Valley Health is facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. While social restrictions have eased considerably, and serious illness and death rates are down, the lasting impacts are still significant in the region’s nonprofit health system. “I’m so proud of our team for their extraordinary...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
Deputies: Student had possible overdose at Maryland middle school after vaping
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from February 2019 about the dangers of teenagers vaping. An investigation is underway after a student at a middle school in Charles County experienced signs of an overdose Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities with the Charles County...
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions
One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
