Front Royal, VA

royalexaminer.com

Salvation Army host Angel Tree sign-ups by appointment

Any benefit letter you may receive (such as SNAP or TANF) Please do not bring children to the registration. Ensure you know your child’s shirt, pant, shoe, and coat sizes, and have an idea of what they would like for Christmas. If someone else is registering your family, they must bring a signed letter from you giving them permission to do so, and bring all of the applicable paperwork.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
royalexaminer.com

Update: School Board stays with VSBA; approves renovation contract; faces chronic absenteeism

This story has been updated to correct the board vote, which was 5-0 to approve all VSBA-related action items. The Warren County School Board will remain a member of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) and unanimously approved a contract totaling more than $12.6 million for the renovation of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School. The board also learned that the school division is facing a chronic absenteeism problem.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Humane Society of Warren County’s 11th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!

Tails and Ales, one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, is next month! It will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge once again, with Devin Smith’s Delightful Foods catering the event. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, a souvenir glass and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle along with other games and prizes.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in

About a week ago, many Virginia high school students participated in a statewide walkout to bring awareness and speak out about Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Walkouts were initiated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, and took place at more than 90 schools across the state, with students organizing and participating here at Skyline High School. Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in – that’s pretty cool, in my opinion.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale to be held October 29th

The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 9am-12 noon. The sale will be held at Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester (1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, VA 22601)! The sale benefits United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The sale is made possible by...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Revitalize or Die

At the northern terminus of Sky Line Drive in the Shenandoah Valley sits the town of Front Royal, Virginia; a town of around 15,000 situated in one of most spectacular natural settings one can imagine. I visited Front Royal last week to facilitate a Civic Pride Workshop. The Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Niki Foster, reached out and said she felt her community was dealing with a number of the issues I discuss in my writing. She explained she was worried that apathy was taking hold of her town and was hoping to try and stir up some emotions. I feel like this is my calling in life and I was excited for the chance to help.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
royalexaminer.com

Valley Health confronts lingering challenges of COVID-19

Like health systems nationwide, Valley Health is facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. While social restrictions have eased considerably, and serious illness and death rates are down, the lasting impacts are still significant in the region’s nonprofit health system. “I’m so proud of our team for their extraordinary...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Morgan Messenger

47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

