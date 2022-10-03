Read full article on original website
Upcoming Indian River plays tackle serious subject
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Indian River Central has a pair of plays coming up about a serious topic. Abigail Davis is Sarah in “Lockdown,” which is about eight students in a high school English class during a lockdown. Harley Neaves is Actor 2 in “26 Pebbles,” which...
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
Harvesting honey: An experiment’s sweet ending
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may remember a story we did in the spring when Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County decided to see how well a colony of bees could thrive in Watertown. “They did phenomenal this year,” said Rolly Churchill, a fifth-generation beekeeper. “There’s probably 30 to...
Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in Westfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of O.C. Stalker and Anna Lord Stalker Garrison, she moved to Downsville, New York as a young girl where she attended school. After graduating in 1940, she worked in the school office as secretary to the principal, Professor Tingue. On April 5, 1942, Jeanne married Robert C. Place, a marriage that would last more than 70 years. After WWII, Mr. and Mrs. Place moved to West Carthage to help manage, and eventually own, the Braman Manufacturing Company in Carthage. Braman was a family-owned business started by Jeanne’s Uncle in 1908. At the time, Braman’s was one of the largest producers of hardwood brush blocks and handles, which were then sold to companies to make industrial and household brooms and paint brushes. The company also produced map rollers and moldings for Rand McNally Map. Co. and the U.S. Department of Interior. Jeanne served as the company’s Vice President. In retirement, the Place’s resided in Lake Placid, Florida. Mrs. Place is survived by three daughters, Roberta (Bud) Church, Pamela Cole, and Paula DeLong, and five grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, father, and his wife, Mildred, mother and her husband, Channing, and brother Orman H. Stalker. Also predeceasing her are sons-in-law Donn Cole and Dale DeLong. Jeanne’s passion was golf and she was a member of Carlowden Country Club and Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Lake Placid, Florida. She attended Grace Episcopal Church and was a member of the Dickens Club. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street Rd., Watertown, NY, 13601. A special thank you to the nurses at Lewis County General for their care and compassion. Arrangements are private with Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
Eileen M. Lavick, 79, of Trout Lake
TROUT LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She passed peacefully with her three favorite beings at her side. Bill Lavick (husband), Katryna Marie Cieslicki (daughter) and Diesel (Mom’s four-legged best friend). Diesel was such a good boy and we hope he provided some comfort to the staff that worked so hard to save Eileen despite the outcome. Katryna will forever be grateful to her ICU family at CPH.
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood...
Patricia A. Reay, 85, of Carthage
TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Reay, 85, of 10845 State Rt. 126, Carthage, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carthage Area Hospital where she had been a patient since September 29th. Born April 3, 1937 in Hamburg, NY, she was the adopted daughter of Francis and...
Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk is taking advantage of weather nice enough that she doesn’t need to bundle up for outdoor workouts. She shows us a few simple exercises to work the core, because, she says, with a strong core, it’s easier to handle all your day-to-day activities.
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
Town of Deerfield passes solar law
TOWN OF DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, October 3rd, the Town of Deerfield passed its Solar Law. The Local Law, which was the result of three public hearings, will prevent future Solar Development Projects from coming to Deerfield, but it has no impact on the Boralex or Clearpath projects, however, Boralex says they will take the law into account when planning […]
German flag raised at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
BCA Architects & Engineers moving into historic Watertown space
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in Watertown’s Public Square is getting a new address and a new tenant. “We were thrilled to be able to get 15 Public Square. It just kind of gives us a good presence down here and sort of locks us into the community,” said Travis Overton, CEO of BCA Architects & Engineers.
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21 passed away at his home while under the care of his loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM...
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
Town Clerk’s Office Closure
Saturday, October 8 thru Monday, October 10 for Columbus Day. appointment for a marriage license.
