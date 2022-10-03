Read full article on original website
paul
3d ago
its so sad to watch the erosion of our society by these drugs.... people should never even try these drugs they are very addictive
5
theLatent Talent
3d ago
So significant jail time this time? Or we gonna keep wasting taxpayers dollars processing her every other year?
7
250R ATC GUY
3d ago
Stupid your not supposed to bring your dope with you when you go on a free shopping spree. I think maybe 3 years in a locked down rehab would be best for her, or if she's that far gone 8 years in prison.
2
villages-news.com
Drug suspect nearly runs over officer while fleeing traffic stop at elementary school
A drug suspect nearly ran over a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. The officer spotted a bronze Toyota pickup in the wee hours Tuesday morning and discovered that its license plate had been reported in stolen in Sumter County, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police
An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Detectives looking for suspect in theft of generator at Lowe’s
Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the theft of a generator from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. The male subject on Sept. 13 exited a Dodge Caravan and entered the store where...
Suspect In Spring Hill Publix Bomb Threat Arrested
SPRING HILL, Fla. – The man behind the Spring Hill Publix bomb threat is in custody, according to deputies. Investigators say on Thursday at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Publix, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate
A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
villages-news.com
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Bay News 9
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
villages-news.com
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for driving stolen truck into patrol car before fleeing
A Homosassa man was taken into custody for allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck into a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car before he led deputies on a vehicle chase. Deputies apprehended 21-year-old Damien Michael Shade early Sept. 29 at the intersection of West Noble Street and South Lecanto...
wogx.com
Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
WCJB
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
leesburg-news.com
Sumter corrections officer accused of brandishing gun during love triangle dispute
A 42-year-old corrections officer is accused of showing a firearm during an argument with his estranged wife’s on-and-off boyfriend in the Leesburg home where all three live. Shawn Justin Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened shortly...
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for threatening, cutting woman with samurai sword
A Homosassa man was jailed for allegedly threatening and harming a woman with a samurai sword after he struck and strangled her. Kyle John Michael Eldred was arrested the morning of Sept. 29 on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery involving strangulation, and battery.
villages-news.com
Stalking suspect with red rose in vase arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A stalking suspect with a red rose in a vase was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home. Jason Jeremy Collier, 43, of Wildwood is facing charges of stalking and trespassing as a result of his arrest last week after he was caught on surveillance on the front porch of the woman’s residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Collier had been previously trespassed from the property.
villages-news.com
Villager completes anger management after attack at postal station
A Village of Fenney woman has completed anger management after attacking a fellow Villager at a postal station. Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, has completed 12 hours of anger management and 40 hours of community service as part of a deal aimed at allowing her to escape prosecution on a charge of battery.
Deputies Investigating Incident In Trinity Where A Man Attempted To Make Contact With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious incident that occurred yesterday in the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of Little Rd. in Trinity. According to deputies, a juvenile was walking through the parking lot around 6
