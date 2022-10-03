Farmingdale State College librarian works to rename Melville road that was named after KKK member

A Farmingdale State College librarian is hoping to get a Melville road named after a Ku Klux Klan member renamed.

April Lynn Earle says Ruland Road, which runs east of Route 110, is named after Judson Ruland.

She says while doing research she found an obituary of Ruland, who once owned 50 of the 300 acres at Farmingdale State College. Earle also found out that he was a member of the KKK.

The librarian and the college's president contacted the Town of Huntington and Suffolk County to get the name changed.

"I have read thousands of obituaries, but I have never seen anything like that, something so detailed about such a terrible organization," Earle says.

The Town of Huntington is working with Suffolk County officials to get the street renamed.