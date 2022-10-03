ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Stanford professor arrested, charged with domestic violence

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
STANFORD, CA
TheDailyBeast

Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped

OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
BERKELEY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Police arrest two teens in alleged Ocean Street attack on homeless man

Santa Cruz Police Department investigators are still trying to understand what initiated an attack on a homeless male on Ocean Street on Friday night; Scotts Valley police have arrested two teens on assault charges. While attacks on homeless people seem to be on the rise nationally, there is little tracking of such violence, and none locally. Local police could not recall a similar case here and acknowledge it is likely incidents are underreported.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz police arrest 4 following alleged gang-related shooting

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested four suspects in Santa Cruz on suspicion of taking part in a shooting involving a local street gang, police announced Tuesday. On Sept. 26, Santa Cruz police responded to the Municipal Wharf on reports of a shooting at 12:27 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the relatives of a 17-year-old boy wounded by a gunshot who were driving him to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Police looked at surveillance footage and saw three male victims in a dark Jaguar SUV had been parked on the wharf. Two suspicious vehicles, a white...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest last of 3 suspects in East Palo Alto shootings

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police in East Palo Alto have arrested the third of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in September, the department announced Tuesday. On Sept. 10, East Palo Alto officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a Shotspotter gunshot detection system activation at 1959 Manhattan Ave. The technology had detected at least 14 shots in the area, police said.Officers learned that a black vehicle had pulled into the alleyway and two occupants, identified as Gabriel Garcia Delgadillo and Alexander Rodriguez, allegedly fired multiple shots from firearms at a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. No...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down

The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola woman arrested in vacation rental scam investigation, police say

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Capitola may have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax money, all from a vacation rental scam. Police say it was operated by the owner of a rental management company Beach House Rentals. Police arrested Dolores Harrington and she now faces several charges...
CAPITOLA, CA

