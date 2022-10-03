Read full article on original website
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
NEW details on the description and motive of a 'serial killer' who has left a Californian city on tenterhooks have been theorized by a criminal profiler in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun. Cops are hunting for a suspect believed to be responsible for several shootings in Stockton as...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is reporting an uptick in the recent string of gang-related crimes. The most recent case is a shooting at the municipal wharf last week and a stabbing in Downtown, just last night. Police are tying both to gang violence. "Gang...
BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Officials at Salinas Valley State Prison are investigating the death of inmate Robert Tunstall, 64, as a possible homicide that happened on Oct. 5. According to SVSP officials, Tunstall was attacked by another inmate around 8:50 a.m. Staff said after they gave orders to stop the...
Santa Cruz Police Department investigators are still trying to understand what initiated an attack on a homeless male on Ocean Street on Friday night; Scotts Valley police have arrested two teens on assault charges. While attacks on homeless people seem to be on the rise nationally, there is little tracking of such violence, and none locally. Local police could not recall a similar case here and acknowledge it is likely incidents are underreported.
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested four suspects in Santa Cruz on suspicion of taking part in a shooting involving a local street gang, police announced Tuesday. On Sept. 26, Santa Cruz police responded to the Municipal Wharf on reports of a shooting at 12:27 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the relatives of a 17-year-old boy wounded by a gunshot who were driving him to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Police looked at surveillance footage and saw three male victims in a dark Jaguar SUV had been parked on the wharf. Two suspicious vehicles, a white...
EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police in East Palo Alto have arrested the third of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in September, the department announced Tuesday. On Sept. 10, East Palo Alto officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a Shotspotter gunshot detection system activation at 1959 Manhattan Ave. The technology had detected at least 14 shots in the area, police said.Officers learned that a black vehicle had pulled into the alleyway and two occupants, identified as Gabriel Garcia Delgadillo and Alexander Rodriguez, allegedly fired multiple shots from firearms at a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. No...
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Capitola may have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax money, all from a vacation rental scam. Police say it was operated by the owner of a rental management company Beach House Rentals. Police arrested Dolores Harrington and she now faces several charges...
In some cases, it's believed he broke women's arms and beat their husbands for their gold jewelry, which are a sacred part of Hindu culture. With a number of Indian holidays and festivals coming up, spreading awareness is crucial, according to the Hindu American Foundation.
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez is searching for answers after learning his death is being connected toserial killings in Stockton. Seven known shootings from April 2021 to late September 2022 were linked through ballistics tests, Stockton police said. Of those shootings, Hernández...
Members of the Hindu-American community in the South Bay said they are breathing a sigh of relief after police arrested a man suspected of targeting women in that community for their jewelry. Because the suspect appeared to target women in the group, prosecutors have charged him with a hate crime.
After not having any issues for the first 13 years of business, a small business in San Jose is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage and product losses after being hit by a rash of break-ins.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A man has been arrested for placing skimming devices on credit card readers in Watsonville, police say. Officers from the Watsonville Police Department arrested George Cristea, 34, Tuesday morning after they say he placed another skimming device at a convenience store on Airport Blvd. Credit card...
