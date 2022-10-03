Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
WRDW-TV
80 earn spots at Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt Finals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eighty junior golfers representing 29 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces have earned an invitation to Augusta National Golf Club to compete in the ninth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, to be played April 2 before the start of the Masters Tournament. Conducted in...
WRDW-TV
New Savannah Rapids Park playground expected to be ready soon
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s parks and rec department is moving quickly on a new project building a new playground at Savannah Rapids Park. Officials say they plan to have it up and ready to play by the end of October. We saw firsthand how fast crews are...
country1037fm.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
FOX Carolina
GA woman on her way to birthday party wins a million dollars in Upstate
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Georgia was on her way to a family member’s birthday party when she played the South Carolina Education Lottery in the Upstate and won $1 million. The woman FaceTimed her husband from the B.K. World at 3027 North Main Street in...
WRDW-TV
Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker was in Jefferson County Thursday, rallying support in his challenge against current Senator Raphael Warnock. It comes as Walker finds himself at the center of a scandal involving his stance on abortions. After a three-and-a-half-hour delay, Walker finally took the stage...
WRDW-TV
Students, rescued animals sharing the spotlight in the heart of downtown Aiken
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway dates announced
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's an Augusta tradition: the James Brown Turkey Giveaway!. Every year, the James Brown Family Foundation spends a day giving away turkeys so CSRA residents can have a wonderful Thanksgiving. This year, registration will be held on three days: Oct. 29, Nov. 5, and Nov. 12 at May Park on 4th St. in Augusta. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, you must have a valid state ID and a current power bill or lease agreement.
More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
wgac.com
10 Can’t Miss Pumpkin Patches In The Augusta Area
Fall is my favorite season of the year. One of our favorite family activities is scoping out the best pumpkin patches. This year will be our first Halloween and Thanksgiving. I’ll get to a list of area pumpkin patches in a moment. Let’s start with the fun you can have with pumpkins.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Officials hope you won’t let yard-debris fires spread like this one
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With yard debris being burned across the two-state region, authorities want you to do it safely – and a fire Wednesday in Belvedere may be a reminder of the dangers. As rubbish was being burned in a yard on Horseshoe Road, a neighbor was driving...
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
WRDW-TV
Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
wgac.com
Rescue Of The Week – Grizzly
Grizzly is only about a year old, and he’s still full of energy. He’s crate trained, house broken, and was really good with a six month old baby. He will need some work when it comes to walking on a leash without pulling. He has a joy for...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
WRDW-TV
As Walker visits CSRA, new details emerge in abortion controversy
WADLEY, Ga. - Senate candidate Herschel Walker is making an appearance in Jefferson County as news broke Thursday that the woman who claims he paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. That undercuts the Georgia Republican Senate candidate’s statement that he didn’t know who...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. students are stuck on a tier, former intervention teacher says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homelessness, behavior, and poor academic performance are a few things that can put a student at risk of falling behind in school and even dropping out. Early intervention is the key to keeping kids in school, and the Richmond County School System does that through a...
lonelyplanet.com
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina
Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
Comments / 0