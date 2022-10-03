ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

80 earn spots at Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt Finals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eighty junior golfers representing 29 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces have earned an invitation to Augusta National Golf Club to compete in the ninth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, to be played April 2 before the start of the Masters Tournament. Conducted in...
AUGUSTA, GA
country1037fm.com

7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World

Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker was in Jefferson County Thursday, rallying support in his challenge against current Senator Raphael Warnock. It comes as Walker finds himself at the center of a scandal involving his stance on abortions. After a three-and-a-half-hour delay, Walker finally took the stage...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Students, rescued animals sharing the spotlight in the heart of downtown Aiken

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway dates announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's an Augusta tradition: the James Brown Turkey Giveaway!. Every year, the James Brown Family Foundation spends a day giving away turkeys so CSRA residents can have a wonderful Thanksgiving. This year, registration will be held on three days: Oct. 29, Nov. 5, and Nov. 12 at May Park on 4th St. in Augusta. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, you must have a valid state ID and a current power bill or lease agreement.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

10 Can’t Miss Pumpkin Patches In The Augusta Area

Fall is my favorite season of the year. One of our favorite family activities is scoping out the best pumpkin patches. This year will be our first Halloween and Thanksgiving. I’ll get to a list of area pumpkin patches in a moment. Let’s start with the fun you can have with pumpkins.
AUGUSTA, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX8 News

Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do.  Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
LOUISVILLE, GA
wgac.com

Rescue Of The Week – Grizzly

Grizzly is only about a year old, and he’s still full of energy. He’s crate trained, house broken, and was really good with a six month old baby. He will need some work when it comes to walking on a leash without pulling. He has a joy for...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

As Walker visits CSRA, new details emerge in abortion controversy

WADLEY, Ga. - Senate candidate Herschel Walker is making an appearance in Jefferson County as news broke Thursday that the woman who claims he paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. That undercuts the Georgia Republican Senate candidate’s statement that he didn’t know who...
WADLEY, GA
lonelyplanet.com

Top 7 water activities in South Carolina

Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
CHARLESTON, SC

