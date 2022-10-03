ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Woman Found Guilty of Killing Mother to Cut Baby From Her Womb

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday, after a jury determined in less than an hour that she was guilty of killing a pregnant woman and then cutting her unborn baby, who also died, out of her belly. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, showed no emotion in court as the verdict was returned, according to the Texarkana Gazette. Her conviction follows three weeks of often brutal testimony, with a portion of the trial hanging on whether baby Braxlynn Hancock was alive after being cut out of Reagan Hancock’s womb. Parker’s defense attorney argued that Braxlynn had never been alive, moving to dismiss a kidnapping charge, which would have reduced the charge of capital murder to murder. “Y’all decide the boundaries of today,” a prosecutor told the jury during closing arguments. “What will we tolerate? Is it open season on expectant mothers?” The prosecution went on to lay out, in gruesome detail, how Parker—“in a frenzy to find a baby”—performed a “bloodletting” on 21-year-old Hancock, beating her in the head before slicing into her abdomen. “When Taylor had the baby and Reagan was still alive, that’s when Taylor started slashing and cutting,” another prosecutor said. “She can’t leave her alive. It was no quick death.”

Queenlajay
3d ago

oh wow I watched a movie about that she must of seen it she must of didn't watch the end when the lady got caught & went too hell & jail 🙄😳

gravelord nito
2d ago

Dude don't she watch those murder channels... the killer always gets caught

TheDailyBeast

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Kidnapped Texas Mom Found Dead in SUV: Cops

A Texas man was tracked down and arrested in Mexico after his ex-girlfriend turned up dead in her own abandoned SUV, hours after he allegedly abducted her at gunpoint, police said. Daniel Chacon, 30, fled after the kidnapping of Maira Gutierrez, a 38-year-old mother of four, on Monday morning. By that afternoon, authorities had found her body. Witnesses who alerted police to the kidnapping said they saw a woman screaming as she was dragged into a vehicle. Chacon, who has a history of domestic violence, was identified as a person of interest by investigators. His uncle subsequently told detectives that Chacon had admitted to him, “I think I am going to have to kill this girl,” a day before Gutierrez was killed, according to records obtained by KHOU. The 30-year-old was brought back to Harris County on Thursday on kidnapping charges after local authorities arrested him in Nuevo Laredo late Wednesday.Read it at KHOU
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas woman convicted of killing expectant mother to snatch her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn child. It took the jury of six men and six women about an hour to find Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21. Parker was also accused of cutting Simmons-Hancock’s baby girl, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, from her womb and abducting the newborn, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
People

A Missing Texas Couple Was Found Slain — Then Their Son and His Wife Allegedly Confessed to Murdering Them

Jacob Patrick Chrones and his wife, Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, have both been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence A Texas couple was killed last month — and authorities now say that the woman's son and his wife are responsible for their deaths. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16 after he failed to show up to work. As police began their investigation, they learned that his wife, Karen Waters, was also missing. According to CBS-19, authorities determined that their absence and lack...
CBS DFW

Execution set for Texas inmate John Henry Ramirez, who fought prayer, touch rules

A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women went on a crimes spree following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
TheDailyBeast

Iowa Man Arrested for Threatening to Hang Arizona Election Officials, Cops Say

Mark Rissi was indicted and arrested Thursday for allegedly making death threats in voicemails to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the Office of the Arizona Attorney General in late 2021. In the messages, he allegedly threatened to hang officials for the “theft of the 2020 election.” The 64-year-old Iowa man could face up to ten years for threatening officials over state lines, and faces an additional count for making a threatening call, which could carry with it another two years behind bars. “Hello Mr. [VICTIM], I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair,” Rissi said on a Sept. 27 call to the Maricopa board, according to a DOJ indictment. “I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive]. You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”Read it at Department of Justice
TheDailyBeast

2 Men Accused of Exploiting Parkland Shooter’s Brother

Two Virginia men were arrested on felony charges on Wednesday, accused of exploiting the only living relative of the man who has confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018. Just weeks after the shooting, partners Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, offered to let Zachary Cruz, 22, move to Virginia to stay with them. Donovan told the Sun-Sentinel Wednesday in a telephone interview after being released on a $50,000 bond each that indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury charged him and Moore with exploiting a mentally incapacitated person and obtaining money by false pretenses. “I want to point that out that first of all, I didn’t exploit Zach, and secondly, Zach isn’t mentally incapacitated,” he told the newspaper. “Zach is this incredible young man and he really should be broken, and he’s not… His brother is a madman, but Jesus Christ, he’s his own person. He doesn’t deserve this.” Donovan added that Cruz was unable to comment, as he was out skateboarding.Read it at Sun-Sentinel
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
ValleyCentral

Texas man charged in financial aid investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man has been charged with fraud in connection to an alleged $600,000 financial aid scheme involving several Texas colleges. Authorities allege that Emmanuel Finnih, 39, over the course of five years, used personal information of over 30 alleged students to prepare, submit, sign false financial aid applications and promissory […]
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
