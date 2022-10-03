Two simultaneous rallies to protest Industrial Forestry Practices: Seaside and Portland

Join North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to take action against TIAA (and other Wall St. corporations invested in timber corporations) for their destructive practices and hypocrisy! You can join us in Seaside at 3:30 P.M. at the Big Orange Chair (Hwy 101 and Broadway) Seaside Visitors Bureau or in Portland at 3:30 P.M. at South Hawthorne Waterfront Park for the march to S.W. Park & Montgomery for a rally at 4:30 P.M.

NCCWP will be rallying with Sun Rise Movement PDX, and other environment organizations in the Forest Climate Alliance. These rallies will be against the irresponsible industrial forestry practices (clearcutting followed by pesticide spraying) that are decimating Oregon watersheds, practices which are driven by the need to enrich shareholders who are invested in corporations such as TIAA that are, in turn, invested in timber corporations such as GreenWood Resources. (in the Pacific Northwest, land owned by GreenWood has the name Lewis & Clark Timberlands.)

TIAA and other Wall St. corporations are helping to bankroll the climate crisis through their funding of deforestation and fossil fuels. TIAA, a massive pension fund for teachers and those in the academic, research, medical, cultural, and governmental fields, owns Nuveen Natural Capital (a land-focused asset management platform).

GreenWood Resources, an international timber corporation, is a part of Nuveen. In other words, TIAA, Nuveen, and GreenWood Resources are involved in industrial forestry in Oregon and around the world, clearcutting the carbon-rich forests that are our best natural solution to the climate crisis.

TIAA, Nuveen, and GreenWood are helping to drive the climate crisis by land acquisition used for industrial forestry in the Pacific Northwest, as well as elsewhere in North America, plus Latin America, Europe, and Asia. These practices are contrary to the wishes of many individuals who are invested in TIAA, and even contrary to TIAA's own rhetoric.

Join us on October 6th to take action against TIAA for their destructive practices and hypocrisy!

North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection is a grassroots group of concerned citizens advocating for no more logging and no more pesticide spraying near our coastal drinking watersheds, regardless of land ownership. www.healthywatershed.org | www.facebook.com/