tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
Is An Accent Wall The Perfect Way To Transform Your Bathroom?
With the rise in eclectic, bold, and maximalist interior design, the return of the accent wall is perhaps inevitable. But is this design option for you?
thespruce.com
How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed
Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
The Perfect Dining Table For Your Small Apartment
Finding the perfect dining table can complement your space, but it must be functional too. Here are the best dining tables for a small apartment.
The Easiest Way To Insulate Your Windows
Looking to make your home less drafty, but don't want to replace any windows? Fortunately, there's an affordable and easy-to-install solution for just that.
tinyhousetalk.com
Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor
The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
tinyhousetalk.com
32-foot Gooseneck Tiny House with a Bedroom and Blue Accented Interior
It’s been a while since we’ve seen a gooseneck tiny house around here, and I love them just as much as usual. This 32′ model comes from Tiny House Building Company. The Waterford features grey board and batten on the outside and beautiful shiplap walls indoors. What...
Designer Breegan Jane Explains How To Use Fake Plants In Your Interior Design
Interior designer, philanthropist, and television personality Breegan Jane explains her secret of designing her interior spaces with fake plants.
thespruce.com
Sofa vs. Couch: What's the Difference?
You may hear the words "sofa" and "couch" used interchangeably in everyday life, but is there actually a difference between the two? We spoke with a number of designers to find out. Below, the pros share what a sofa and couch have in common and also comment on how the two terms—and pieces—vary. At the end of the day, however, you should feel free to use whichever word comes most naturally to you; the terms are commonly accepted as interchangeable by most people. As designers say, though, sofa is a more formal piece primarily placed in a living room or family room, while a couch is a casual, lounge-friendly piece that belongs in the bedroom, office, or library.
I transformed my bathroom on a budget – and I only used IKEA buys and now it’s way more organised
A WOMAN has managed to transform her drab dreary bathroom into a luxury oasis of calm using Items from IKEA and on a budget of just £100. Using the handle home by_amy, the DIY Interior design enthusiast shared her amazing finds that gave her bathroom a stunning makeover. The...
We Tried The Cheapest Leaf Blower At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
At the time of purchase, the Toro Powerjet F700 was $79.00 at Home Depot and claimed to have the highest CFM of any corded blower on the market.
tinyhousetalk.com
Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom
Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
I spent almost £90,000 on my dream bathroom and I absolutely hate it – everything is wonky
AN AUSSIE who spent close to a whopping £90k on her bathroom renovation has revealed she absolutely hates the results. Nothing compares to the excitement of creating your dream home - especially after you've invested a hefty sum in the process, expecting to fall in love with how it's turned out.
Justina Blakeney's Tips For Styling A Maximalist Home
You can identify an interior created by Justina Blakeney by the bold use of color and pattern. The worldly influences and natural elements make the spaces feel exotic yet comfortable. Her style is no doubt maximalist, an interior style that's marked by the use of mixing a variety of colors and textures, says Hommes Studio. While some might see this aesthetic as chaotic, there is actually an art to creating it, making a space that could often be called cohesive chaos.
The Daily South
2022 Idea House Plan: Build The Great Escape
Our 2022 Idea House, designed by William Court, is a current take on a timeless Southern coastal home. The Great Escape (SL-2082), a 4,125-square-foot home, is complete with an extensive wraparound porch as well as an inviting two-story front porch. The Great Escape redefines the idea of an open concept floor plan with thoughtfully connected spaces for gathering while also providing plenty of distinct areas to enjoy.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Secondhand Bedroom Dresser Gets a New Life as a Functional Kitchen Feature
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Bathroom Mirrors?
A new mirror can be a luxurious asset that enhances the look of your bathroom. But, which has better deals on bathroom mirrors: Home Depot or Lowe's?
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House Family Also Has a Van Conversion
Do you remember this family’s tiny house tour? We told you they also have a van and sailboat they travel in, and today you’ll be getting an insider look at their DIY van conversion (that was also totally debt-free!). They did some super creative stuff with this conversion,...
How To Disinfect Wooden Kitchen Utensils Properly
Wood can absorb germs and food much easier than other materials, causing bacteria to infect it. Here's how to disinfect your wooden utensils.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Step Stools for Toddlers
While you may be a little skeptical about letting your toddler use a step stool, it can really give them a feeling of independence. You are reading: Personalized stool for toddlers | 12 Best Step Stools for Toddlers. As they learn how to do things on their own, they also...
House Digest
