tinyhousetalk.com

Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom

Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
ORLANDO, FL
thespruce.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tinyhousetalk.com

Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor

The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

Sofa vs. Couch: What's the Difference?

You may hear the words "sofa" and "couch" used interchangeably in everyday life, but is there actually a difference between the two? We spoke with a number of designers to find out. Below, the pros share what a sofa and couch have in common and also comment on how the two terms—and pieces—vary. At the end of the day, however, you should feel free to use whichever word comes most naturally to you; the terms are commonly accepted as interchangeable by most people. As designers say, though, sofa is a more formal piece primarily placed in a living room or family room, while a couch is a casual, lounge-friendly piece that belongs in the bedroom, office, or library.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tinyhousetalk.com

Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom

Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

Justina Blakeney's Tips For Styling A Maximalist Home

You can identify an interior created by Justina Blakeney by the bold use of color and pattern. The worldly influences and natural elements make the spaces feel exotic yet comfortable. Her style is no doubt maximalist, an interior style that's marked by the use of mixing a variety of colors and textures, says Hommes Studio. While some might see this aesthetic as chaotic, there is actually an art to creating it, making a space that could often be called cohesive chaos.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

2022 Idea House Plan: Build The Great Escape

Our 2022 Idea House, designed by William Court, is a current take on a timeless Southern coastal home. The Great Escape (SL-2082), a 4,125-square-foot home, is complete with an extensive wraparound porch as well as an inviting two-story front porch. The Great Escape redefines the idea of an open concept floor plan with thoughtfully connected spaces for gathering while also providing plenty of distinct areas to enjoy.
HOME & GARDEN
tinyhousetalk.com

This Tiny House Family Also Has a Van Conversion

Do you remember this family’s tiny house tour? We told you they also have a van and sailboat they travel in, and today you’ll be getting an insider look at their DIY van conversion (that was also totally debt-free!). They did some super creative stuff with this conversion,...
CARS
cohaitungchi.com

12 Best Step Stools for Toddlers

While you may be a little skeptical about letting your toddler use a step stool, it can really give them a feeling of independence. You are reading: Personalized stool for toddlers | 12 Best Step Stools for Toddlers. As they learn how to do things on their own, they also...
LIFESTYLE
