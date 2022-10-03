ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Key GOP donor backs Dem after House Republican ousted over Trump impeachment

By Natalie Fertig
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Former Romney financier David Nierenberg says he is siding with moderation over far-right rhetoric in Washington State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1587CB_0iKZqqEU00

David Nierenberg has funded a lot of Republican candidates over the years. But when GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler lost her primary in August, he switched sides to fund Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over the Trump-backed Republican who advanced to the general election.

“I immediately went to work,” Nierenberg said. “And I think I’ve now transformed myself from Jaime’s largest bundler to Marie’s.”

Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign team confirmed Nierenberg has raised over $100,000 for her campaign from his network of moderate Republican donors since the August primary. But the money is only part of the story in a district that has been center stage in the fight for moderate Republican voters — and for the future of the GOP — since Herrera Beutler’s vote in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earned her a primary challenge from Republican Joe Kent.

The southwestern Washington district, which Trump narrowly carried in 2020, has become a battle over party extremism. Kent is plagued by connections to white supremacists, while Gluesenkamp Perez is accused of supporting Antifa during the often-violent 2020 protests in Portland, Ore. Both campaigns told POLITICO they feel their candidate best represents the district’s moderate Republican voters, while slinging accusations of extremism at their opponent.

Nierenberg’s financial support indicates that, at least in part of Herrera Beutler’s old political circles, Gluesenkamp Perez’s message of moderation may be working better than Kent’s.

“Joe is smoothly articulate, likable, and yet the substantive positions which he espouses are so extreme,” Nierenberg said. “It can be beguiling to see one that handsome and that smooth, and hear that someone say Anthony Fauci should be fired and tried for murder.”

Nierenberg has been donating to candidates in both parties for more than 20 years, but he took on a more prominent Republican role as a campaign finance chair for his former boss, Mitt Romney, in the 2012 presidential campaign.

Since then, he has backed a who’s-who of centrists, including 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Most of his big money donations in the last decade have gone to Republicans, but Nierenberg says he’s generally looking for candidates willing to work across the aisle — a breed of politician that voters are choosing in rapidly declining numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRUS1_0iKZqqEU00
GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's vote in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earned her a primary challenge from Republican Joe Kent. | Al Drago/Getty Images

“I feel that both the Republican and the Democratic Party are taking out the moderates within themselves,” Nierenberg said.

Gluesenkamp Perez said in a statement that as “growing support from independents and moderate Republicans demonstrates, my campaign is about putting aside partisanship to find common ground and build bridges.”

Kent’s campaign, however, paints Gluesenkamp Perez as a liberal “playing dress-up” as a moderate, pointing to her support for workplace vaccine requirements and gun control legislation.

“On issue after issue that voters actually care about, she’s an extremist Democrat on the left,” Kent campaign strategist Matt Braynard said.

While the 3rd District leans red, its voting record indicates an affinity for moderate candidates. In 2020, Herrera Beutler did at least 5 percentage points better than former President Donald Trump in every county including 6 points in Clark County, the district’s largest population bloc. Kent, as Trump’s endorsed primary challenger, gained a following through appearances on Fox News but has struggled to distance himself from associations with white supremacists such as youtuber Nick Fuentes and the leader of local Christian Nationalist group Patriot Prayer — something that has chased away GOP-leaning supporters like Nierenberg.

Only about 33 percent of primary voters chose a Democrat in the August open primary — which lets any voter cast a ballot for any candidate, regardless of party. Almost 65 percent of the Republican-leaning district, meanwhile, voted for GOP-aligned candidates, including 22 percent for Herrera Beutler.

It is her base that is seen as the deciding factor in the GOP-leaning general election. Nierenberg has a personal stake in the outcome of his home district. But as a long-time donor to moderate Republican candidates, he thinks the entire nation has a stake in the outcome.

“Middle class and lower middle class white people who feel that, in a variety of ways, they have lost ground over the last several decades — and who feel that they have been disrespected by elites,” Nierenberg said, “it would show that they do not necessarily need to swing all the way to the right yet.”

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfxmN_0iKZqqEU00

Comments / 210

Francett Bowman Benson
3d ago

This is part of what it's going to take. Sane and normal Republicans taking on the Cultof45 brainwashed, delusional, pathologically lying maga cult members/followers.

Reply(42)
62
Sandy
2d ago

There have been A LOT of GOP money donors that have turned BLUE. Very easy to do when you see what trump's done to the Party

Reply(8)
38
Eleanor Hipp
3d ago

Let him fund the democrats it takes more than money to win a race doesn’t the voters remember Joe said he was a moderate and would be fair he lied just like she is lying to get votes in. America has to wake up before the country turns into a controlled socialist/communist country.

Reply(21)
33
Related
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Republicans#Election State#Republican Primary#Campaign Finance#House#Gop#Democrat#Capitol#Antifa
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
15K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy