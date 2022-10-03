ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Keys to the Game: Colts at Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts won four of their five prime time matchups last season, so they’re hoping the trend continues as they play their first game under the lights this year. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson has they keys to getting a win over the Broncos in Denver...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Upon Further Review: Week 5

INDIANAPOLIS – Every week Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat with one burning question in the “Blue Zone”. The Colts are struggling at 1-2-1 so far this season, so Chris asks the players who always has their back when times are tough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Big Game Bound: Week 5

A Thursday game between the Colts and Broncos kicks off the Week 5 NFL slate on Big Game Bound. A Thursday game between the Colts and Broncos kicks off the Week 5 NFL slate on Big Game Bound. Colts on TNF Win. Frank Reich and Matt Ryan react to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: October 7

INDIANAPOLIS – Only two more weeks are left in the high school football regular season. A pair of unbeatens highlight the week eight schedule. Both Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern look to remain perfect before the two meet in next week’s finale. The Bulldogs host Noblesville, while the Royals hit the road for Franklin Central.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 7

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night this October 7, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game. NOMINEE...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

