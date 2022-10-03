Read full article on original website
Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
Keys to the Game: Colts at Broncos
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts won four of their five prime time matchups last season, so they’re hoping the trend continues as they play their first game under the lights this year. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson has they keys to getting a win over the Broncos in Denver...
Upon Further Review: Week 5
INDIANAPOLIS – Every week Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat with one burning question in the “Blue Zone”. The Colts are struggling at 1-2-1 so far this season, so Chris asks the players who always has their back when times are tough.
Big Game Bound: Week 5
A Thursday game between the Colts and Broncos kicks off the Week 5 NFL slate on Big Game Bound. A Thursday game between the Colts and Broncos kicks off the Week 5 NFL slate on Big Game Bound. Colts on TNF Win. Frank Reich and Matt Ryan react to the...
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 234 ‘Colts Find a Way to Win in Denver’
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win!. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the Colts’ overtime victory over the Broncos. The pair then discusses injuries (31:03), takeaways from the...
Football Friday Night: October 7
INDIANAPOLIS – Only two more weeks are left in the high school football regular season. A pair of unbeatens highlight the week eight schedule. Both Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern look to remain perfect before the two meet in next week’s finale. The Bulldogs host Noblesville, while the Royals hit the road for Franklin Central.
Frank Reich realized Colts’ OT win at Denver lacked style points (and TDs)
INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich stood there and watched what at some level he knew was unwatchable. As his Indianapolis Colts were slogging through their 12-9 overtime win at Denver Thursday night, he was aware it lacked anything resembling offensive aesthetics. And both teams were culpable. Remember, he’s an offensive...
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 7
INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our cameras caught for FOX59’s Football Friday Night this October 7, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game. NOMINEE...
