▶️ OSP looking for 2 people, truck after poaching of elk in Deschutes County

Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
First responder job fair in Bend Saturday features 10 local agencies
The Bend Police Department will host a first responder job fair and community event at Riverbend Park Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The fair features 10 agencies in Central Oregon including:. City of Bend Police Department. City of Bend Fire & Rescue. Black Butte Ranch Police Department.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put
The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
KATU.com
OSP: Two people wanted for information about dead elk found west of Bend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife are asking for the public’s help identifying two people and a vehicle related to a poaching case in Deschutes County. Between 5 and 6:10 a.m. on September 26. a male and a female were seen leaving private property near the intersection of Highway 20W and Innes Market Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Highway reopening Saturday, but some closure areas stay put
The forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest will be reduced starting Saturday, opening up the Cascade Lakes Highway. The Forest Service says the closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. It will open recreation areas on the eastern side of the Cascade Lakes Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Riverbend Park River Project to reconstruct Deschutes River banks
The Riverbend Park River Project will begin to receive materials Monday to begin restoring Deschutes River banks upstream from the park’s pedestrian bridge. “Bend Park and Recreation, through our general fund, is contributing about $264,000 towards this project, and that’s for both design and construction,” said Bend Park and Recreation Project Manager Ian Isaacson.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
centraloregondaily.com
Festival in Sunriver focuses on fungi
The sixth annual Fungi Fest was held Saturday at the Sunriver Nature Center. There were cooking demonstrations, mushroom identification, and of course fungi for sale. The number of people foraging for food in our forests around the state is a growing. “Especially the last few years it’s gotten a little...
centraloregondaily.com
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
centraloregondaily.com
First responder job fair draws a crowd
Police cars, fire trucks, and a medical helicopter descended on Riverbend Park in Bend Saturday. Not for an emergency call, but for a job fair. Ten agencies were on hand to explain their role in the community and answer questions from prospective job candidates. The event drew plenty of families...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Need some new winter sports gear? Skyliner Ski Swap is this weekend!
It may be fall now, but you can get a head start prepping for some winter fun. The annual Skyliner Ski Swap is Friday and Saturday at the Ice Pavilion In Bend. Lightly used skis, outerwear, helmets and more will be on sale to the public from 1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday for your winter recreation needs in Central Oregon.
KVAL
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
Tri-City Herald
Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say
A teen girl found skeletal remains while swimming in an Oregon river this summer, authorities said. Now police are trying to identify the human remains. The remains were found on Aug. 27 in the Deschutes River in Bend and confirmed to be human by the medical examiner’s office, Bend police said in a Sept. 27 news release.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: Art’s secret family
If you’ve come through downtown Bend in the past few decades, you’ve probably seen the statue known as “The Traveler” but affectionately called “Art” at the corner of Franklin & Wall. But did you know that Art is actually married and has a child?
Comments / 0