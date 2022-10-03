Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Advocates working to make trails safer after 2 people die on Cave Creek trailhead
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes. City and county officials agree the most important thing we can do is check on neighbors who live alone to make sure their A/C is functioning. Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. Updated: Sep....
AZFamily
Parent Pays It Forward to special guidance counselor at Chaparral High School
Arizona’s Family is paying it forward to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona at the 15th annual Paul’s Car Wash. Salad and Go will donate some of their sales to fight cancer. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Salad and Go locations across Arizona are collecting money from...
AZFamily
FBI arrests Iowa man who left threatening messages for Arizona elected officials
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal agents say they’ve arrested an Iowa man who allegedly left threatening voice messages against officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s office and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Mark A. Rissi, according to a federal indictment, left a voicemail for a Maricopa County election...
AZFamily
Arizona gas prices could spike as OPEC announces major cuts oil production
When tough coaching goes too far and how to help your child cope. Author Vanessa Baker talks how parents can have conversations with their kids about what to do if they’re experiencing sexual harassment, bullying from coaches. CBS News poll on Arizona Senate race released. Updated: 9 hours ago.
AZFamily
Idaho judge suspends murder trial of Lori Vallow
BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called “Doomsday Mom,” is now on hold due to questions about her mental state. In court documents released on Thursday, Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce suspended the case until Vallow’s competency can be determined, and her January 2023 trial has been vacated. It came a few days after Vallow’s defense attorneys asked that the case be paused. The documents detailing the request were sealed, and a short hearing on the matter was closed to the public.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers around Arizona share photos and videos from Monday’s intense storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy winds, rain, and even hail surprised many Arizonans Monday afternoon, leaving many without power and storm damage to their neighborhoods and homes. In northern Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit near Williams. Several Arizona’s Family viewers...
AZFamily
Chance of evening showers for Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 70s, and Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high of 96 degrees. Plenty of sunshine during the day, but later this evening, some model runs are showing a chance of rain showers. Some of these storms could produce pockets of heavy rain and strong winds. So it’s probably a good idea to anchor down the Halloween decorations this evening.
AZFamily
Kelly pulls slightly ahead; Arizona governor race in dead-heat in CBS News poll
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is pulling ahead of Republican candidate Blake Masters in a recently released CBS News poll. There’s a strong majority of people supporting him as well, specifically 50% of those polled by CBS News & YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, who say they’re going to vote for Kelly because they like him. CBS News reports that he is “the most personally liked of the four statewide candidates.” Kelly leads with women, Hispanic, and younger voters, while Masters is upheld by older, White, and evangelical voters.
