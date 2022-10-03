Read full article on original website
Doris M. Jefferies
Doris M. Jefferies, 57, Culver, died at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born May 20, 1965. On April 27, 1985, she married David W. Jefferies. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, David Jefferies Jr. (Christina Juckett), Culver, Joseph Jefferies,...
Willard Allen Pugh
Bill Allen Pugh, 79, Logansport, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in his residence in Logansport. He was born Feb. 28, 1943. On April 27, 1966, he married Phyllis Louise Carithers, who preceded in death. Surviving are three daughters, Wendy Sue Stanley, Logansport, Joy Pugh, Logansport and Phyllis (Michael) Davis, Elkhart;...
Marsha Lynn Glassburn
Marsha Lynn Glassburn, 70, Plymouth, died Oct. 4, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Marsha was born July 19, 1952. Marsha is survived by her son, Jeremy (Kristina) Hedger, Plymouth; six grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry (Nita) Hedger, Winamac. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Georgia Krichbaum — UPDATED
Georgia S. Krichbaum, 79, Warsaw, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Born April 29, 1943, in Mousie, Ky., Georgia was the daughter of Greene Conley and Jayhazie Conley-Swihart. Georgia worked for 45 years and retired from the former Morton Powder Coating, working in human resources....
Penny Groves — PENDING
Penny Groves, 62, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Roger Wayne Dehne
Roger Wayne Dehne, 60, Wabash, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born on May 7, 1962. He married Tracy (McNabney) Flitcraft on Aug. 25, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Dehne, Wabash; two children, Shannon Dehne and Ciarra (Benjamin)...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
Linda Ann Miller
Linda Ann Miller, 82, South Whitley, died peacefully at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she was a patient for the past two weeks. Born Feb. 7, 1940, in Silver Lake, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Lorene (Howard) Howard. Growing up in the Claypool area, she graduated from Claypool High School in 1958.
Stephen l. Hensley — PENDING
Stephen L. Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Wesley Louis Schaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence in Silver Lake. He was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Arlene Rose (Crandall) and Louis Schaefer. On Feb. 23, 1974, he married Nancy Ann Burhop, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before he died.
Steven Dale Weaver
Steven Dale Weaver, 72, Claypool, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence in Claypool, surrounded by family after many years of suffering from dementia. Steve was born June 20, 1950, in Elkhart, to the late Dale and Rosalie (Robison) Weaver. He graduated from Nappanee High School in 1968. He married on April 19, 1980, in the Etna Green Church of Christ, to Teresa (Flenar) Weaver; she survives. Steve was a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, working hard and experiencing the great outdoors.
Nicholas A. Smith — PENDING
Nicholas A. Smith, 70, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Scott M. Brown
Scott Michael Brown, 51, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Scott was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Toni Bullers (Shafer) and Michael Brown. Scott is survived by his daughter Bailey Brown, Fort Wayne; his father, Michael (Cheryl) Brown, Warsaw; sister, Keni (Kerry Tucker) Brown, Etna Green; brother, Derek (Amy) Brown, Warsaw; niece, Emma Tucker, Etna Green; nephew, Bronson Brown, Warsaw; his stepfather, Bruce Shafer, Akron; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his enormous “family” of friends who will forever cherish their time with him. Scott was preceded in death this year by his loving mother, Toni Schafer.
Local Photos Sought for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital
WARSAW — As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty...
Michael Sult
Michael “Mike” Sult, 49, South Bend, formerly of Lakeville and Mishawaka, died Sunday, Oct. 2. He was born Nov. 7, 1972. He married Joani Hall on Dec. 24, 1992; she preceded him in death. Mike leaves behind his son Christopher Sult (Bruce Hann); mother, Jeanne Davis; brother Josh...
8th Annual Run For Autism Set For Nov. 5
SYRACUSE — Lakes Area Autism Network and Wawasee High School will be hosting the 8th annual Run for Autism Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wawasee High School. All pre-registered participants for both the 5k and 1-mile races will be guaranteed a T-shirt if registered by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Participants aged 7 and under are free.
Margarita Maldonado Patino — UPDATED
Margarita Del Carmen Maldonado Patino, 53, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional, Fort Wayne. Margarita was born April 28, 1969, in Apaseo el Alto, Mexico, the daughter of Alberto Maldonado Rodriguez and Margarita Patino Rico. A cancer survivor, Margarita was known as a fighter and a strong,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:22 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, North CR 675E, north of EMS T1 Lane, North Webster. Driver: Brittany N. Rosenberry, 35, EMS D18A1 Lane, Syracuse. Rosenberry’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $2,500. Syracuse. Officers with the...
Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — ‘The PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County will once again be kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Bucks promotion in each publication. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants....
After 9/11, Chief Holderman Knew He Wanted To Serve The Community
WARSAW — After Sept. 11, 2001, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman knew he wanted to serve the community. “I either wanted to be a fireman and do what those guys did, or be a soldier and go take care of some stuff,” said Holderman. The 36-year-old was...
