Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is nice, but it’s not the MLB record: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much as Yankees fans would like to believe, Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in Texas last night is not the major league record, nor should it be recognized as such. Arguments about baseball’s steroid era can certainly take the shine off Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001, but they can’t erase them from the record books.
Week 5 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
Our experts provide their Week 5 best bets for SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.
What we learned about the Guardians and Rays on AL wild card workout day: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The stage is set for Friday’s wild card series opener between the Guardians and Rays. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga watched both clubs work out on Thursday at Progressive Field and sat down to record a quick podcast with all the latest news and notes from the afternoon.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game 1: Watch AL Wild Card series for free (10/7/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians begin the 2022 postseason on Friday afternoon when they host the Rays in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Wild Card series. First pitch is at 12:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live...
Guardians vs. Rays, Game 1 pitching matchup: RHP Shane Bieber vs. LHP Shane McClanahan
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Game 1 of the AL wild card series between the Rays and Guardians starts at 12:07 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field. There are still a limited number of tickets available, but Game 2 on Saturday is sold out. The Guardians earned the right to host the best-of-three...
Shane Bieber looking for better postseason result in 2022: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The only time Shane Bieber has pitched in the postseason was at the end of the pandemic-shortened, 60-game sprint in 2020. Bieber, the Cy Young winner that year, pitched the first game of a wild card series against the Yankees. It did not go well as Bieber allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Previewing Browns vs. Chargers, Guardians postseason with Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss...
Browns will need every red zone conversion they can get against the Chargers
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns struggled with red zone offense on Sunday against the Falcons, and they are going to have to rectify those mistakes quickly with the Chargers coming to town this weekend. In last year’s shootout between these two teams, a 47-42 victory for L.A., the Chargers were...
