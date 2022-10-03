Read full article on original website
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Detroit Pistons' preseason opener crystalizes potential playing-time problem in frontcourt
It’s unwise to read too deeply into a preseason performance, good or bad. The 2008 Lions, of course, won all four of their preseason games before going 0-16 during the regular season. Exhibition games are a tune-up — an opportunity for players to work off months of offseason rust and for coaches...
Montrezl Harrell embarrassed himself against the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
