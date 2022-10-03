Neighbors, businesses ready for 76th Irvington Halloween Festival
IRVINGTON — The nation’s longest, consecutively running Halloween festival is back once again on Indianapolis’ east side. The 76th Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off officially at the end of the month, but ahead of time, the buzz in the neighborhood has already set in.
Hampton Designs Studio and Shop owner Adam Hampton said he brought his business to Irvington for the Halloween festival.
The holiday is not only a love of Hampton’s but it is an economic driver for his business.
Last year brought in a record number of people to the neighborhood. This year, the committee is preparing for 70,000 visitors during the 76th annual event.
“Having a business in Irvington during October means you’re going to meet a bunch of new people who have never experienced Irvington or Halloween in Irvington. It’s also a great opportunity for guests to experience your shop or your restaurant and come back the whole season,” Hampton said.
“When I grew up, you weren’t supposed to come to the east side that was a no-no, don’t drive over there and now it’s one of the most popular areas and one of the fastest growing areas in the city," Festival chairman Carrie Yazell said. "So just the fact of sharing the east side does have a positive presence, a fun presence, a positive presence, whatever you want to say — is very important for me and the community.”
Ahead of festival day, there are events for a week before in the neighborhood. Throughout the month, the festival also hosts several contests like house decorating, window painting and writing.
Below is a schedule for the Irvington Halloween Festival:
- Saturday, October 22: Halloween Ball, Art Auction starts
- Sunday, October 23: Spooky Organ Concert, Irvington Presbyterian Trunk or Treat, Founder's Award
- Monday, October 24: Family Movie Night
- Tuesday, October 25: A Night of Spirits (Seance), Fright-Seeing begins
- Thursday, October 27: Night Out in Sleepy Hollow (Spooky Stories), Art Auction ends
- Friday, October 28: Zombie Bike Ride, Fright-Seeing ends
- Saturday, October 29: Vampire Run, Street Fair, Battle of the Bands, Costume Contests, Parade, After Party
Click on the following contests below to learn more:
- House Decorating
- Window Painting
- Festival Writing
- Costume
- Pumpking Carving
- Pet Costume
- Battle of the Bands
Volunteers are also needed to help on festival day and throughout the week's long worth of events. Children are welcome to volunteer with their parents.TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
Comments / 0