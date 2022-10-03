Neighbors, businesses ready for 76th Irvington Halloween Festival

IRVINGTON — The nation’s longest, consecutively running Halloween festival is back once again on Indianapolis’ east side. The 76th Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off officially at the end of the month, but ahead of time, the buzz in the neighborhood has already set in.

Hampton Designs Studio and Shop owner Adam Hampton said he brought his business to Irvington for the Halloween festival.

The holiday is not only a love of Hampton’s but it is an economic driver for his business.

Last year brought in a record number of people to the neighborhood. This year, the committee is preparing for 70,000 visitors during the 76th annual event.

“Having a business in Irvington during October means you’re going to meet a bunch of new people who have never experienced Irvington or Halloween in Irvington. It’s also a great opportunity for guests to experience your shop or your restaurant and come back the whole season,” Hampton said.

“When I grew up, you weren’t supposed to come to the east side that was a no-no, don’t drive over there and now it’s one of the most popular areas and one of the fastest growing areas in the city," Festival chairman Carrie Yazell said. "So just the fact of sharing the east side does have a positive presence, a fun presence, a positive presence, whatever you want to say — is very important for me and the community.”

Ahead of festival day, there are events for a week before in the neighborhood. Throughout the month, the festival also hosts several contests like house decorating, window painting and writing.

Below is a schedule for the Irvington Halloween Festival:



Saturday, October 22: Halloween Ball, Art Auction starts

Sunday, October 23: Spooky Organ Concert, Irvington Presbyterian Trunk or Treat, Founder's Award

Monday, October 24: Family Movie Night

Tuesday, October 25: A Night of Spirits (Seance), Fright-Seeing begins

Thursday, October 27: Night Out in Sleepy Hollow (Spooky Stories), Art Auction ends

Friday, October 28: Zombie Bike Ride, Fright-Seeing ends

Saturday, October 29: Vampire Run, Street Fair, Battle of the Bands, Costume Contests, Parade, After Party



Click on the following contests below to learn more:

Volunteers are also needed to help on festival day and throughout the week's long worth of events. Children are welcome to volunteer with their parents.