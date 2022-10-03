Read full article on original website
J.D. Martinez Jokingly Made This Wish Before Red Sox Finale
J.D. Martinez closed his 2022 Red Sox season with a bang. Well, it was two bangs, actually. Martinez clubbed a pair of home runs in Boston’s final game of the campaign: a 6-3 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The veteran slugger smacked a three-run blast in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and drilled a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It marked Martinez’s first multi-home run game of the season and his first since April 30 of last year.
Tommy Pham Bluntly Assesses Play With Red Sox After Trade From Reds
When Tommy Pham was traded to the Red Sox ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, he was a seamless fit and helped keep Boston in games. But he’s regressed a bit in the final weeks of the 2022 season. “It’s been terrible,” Pham told The...
Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape
The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth
BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
Alex Cora Reflects On How J.D. Martinez Changed Red Sox Culture
Game 162 held special meaning to those in Red Sox Nation. Not only did Boston’s 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays mark the end to a disappointing campaign, but it marked what could be the end to some illustrious Red Sox careers. Off the field, Dennis Eckersley wrapped up a Hall of Fame career in the booth for NESN. On the field, J.D. Martinez put together a throwback performance by hitting two home runs before becoming a free agent for the first time since joining the Red Sox prior to the 2018 season.
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Sent Down Marc McLaughlin
Marc McLaughlin certainly made it tough on the Boston Bruins during the preseason as he fought valiantly for a spot on the team’s fourth line. But ultimately, first-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Boston brass made the difficult decision of sending the forward down, along with a couple key prospects, to Providence on Thursday.
Red Sox players, coaches salute Dennis Eckersley mid-game
The Boston Red Sox players and coaches did their part in saluting Dennis Eckersley on the day he retired from broadcasting in the NESN booth, coming out to applaud Eck during the fifth innin.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts’ Grand Slam Seizes Win Vs. Rays
The Boston Red Sox took their second consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-0, on Tuesday night at Fenway Park during a near five-inning contest that was limited due to inclement weather conditions. The Red Sox improved to 77-84, while the Rays fell to 86-75. full box score here.
Red Sox's Alex Cora Appoints Shortstop If Xander Bogaerts Does Not Re-Sign
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora backed Trevor Story as a strong candidate to replace Xander Bogaerts at shortstop should the 30-year-old move on.
Alex Cora Addresses Eric Hosmer’s Uncertain Red Sox Future
The Red Sox have a lot of questions to answer this offseason including figuring out whether Eric Hosmer belongs in their future plans. Boston traded for the veteran first baseman ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline after Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero struggled mightily both offensively and defensively. Hosmer immediately provided a defensive upgrade at first base for the Red Sox, but he ended up getting hurt and was placed on the injured list.
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: How Boston Will End 2022 Season
And just like that, the Red Sox have arrived at Game 162. Boston will end its 2022 season Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays as it tries to sweep the series. After Wednesday’s game ends, the Red Sox will head into the offseason while the Rays get set for their wild-card series.
World Series Odds: Where Betting Market Stands Before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The 2022 Major League Baseball season started with 30 World Series hopefuls. The MLB postseason kicks off Friday with four wild-card games — two each in the American League and National League — and there are plenty of ways to bet your hard-earned dollars on the playoffs. Whether you key in on specific matchups, toss in a few team/player props or roll the dice on a championship futures wager, the market is rife with opportunity.
Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Drops Epic Quote In Regard To Playoff Pressure
Alek Manoah will be making his postseason debut in just his second season in Major League Baseball, but he’s anything but nervous. The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the American League wild card round, and Manoah and Luis Castillo will start for their respective teams. Manoah has had a great 2022, being named to the MLB All-Star game and amassing a 2.24 ERA in 196 2/3 innings, along with 180 strikeouts.
Viva Seltzer Announced As Official Hard Seltzer Of NESN’s Hockey And Baseball Coverage
BOSTON (October 5, 2022) — NESN today announced a one-year deal with Viva Beverages, makers of Viva Tequila Seltzer, as the Official Hard Seltzer of NESN?s hockey and baseball coverage. The sponsorship will run from the beginning of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins season through the end of the 2023 baseball season. This is the first designation of its kind for the network. The Boston-born company will also be the Official Hard Seltzer for NESN?s “Ultimate Betting Show”, 2023 Frozen Fenway coverage and 2023 Beanpot coverage.
Twins Troll Aaron Judge After Yankees Star Misses AL Triple Crown
Setting a new American League home run record wasn’t the only way Yankees star Aaron Judge had a chance to make history in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Judge did, indeed, surpass Roger Maris on the leaderboard for the most round-trippers in a single Junior Circuit season. Unfortunately for the New York slugger, he fell just short of winning the seventh AL triple crown in big league history. Judge led the AL in the regular season in home runs (62) and RBIs (131), but he fell five points shy of a co-lead for the battling title. The four-time All-Star sat out the Yankees’ matchup with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, which awarded the batting crown to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arráez (.316).
MLB Playoff Bracket: Seeds, Matchups, Schedule For 2022 Postseason
The next leg of the World Series journey begins Friday, when the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason kicks off with four playoff matchups. The new expanded playoff format features 12 teams, with eight playing in the wild-card round for the opportunity to advance to the Division Series, where the top two seeds from both the American League and the National League await.
How Much Fan Was Offered For Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run Ball
A formal offer has been made for Aaron Judge’s historic home run ball. The New York Yankees star hit his 62nd homer of the season and broke the American League record for most dingers in a single season that was held by Roger Maris since 1961. Judge did not receive the ball in return, and the fan who caught the ball admitted he didn’t know what he would do with the baseball.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols Nearly Called It Quits Mid Season
One of the best moments of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was when St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joined the 700-home run club. But, according to the man himself, it almost never happened. The 2022 season has been a tale of two halves for Pujols. The 42-year-old...
Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Provides Update Following Surgery
Of the many factors that went into the Boston Red Sox’s disappointing 2022 campaign, Garrett Whitlock’s snake-bitten season seemed to rank high. Whitlock, coming off a superb rookie campaign in 2021 that saw him finish with a 1.96 ERA in 73 1/3 innings pitched, had a down year in 2022. The reason for his dip in production can be attributed to a couple of things. The 25-year-old’s role was never defined in 2022, seeing him make the change from starter to reliever on multiple occasions, eventually finishing with nine starts in 31 appearances. He was also tasked with working through an injury, something that caught up with him toward the end of the season, when Boston eventually shut him down for good on Sept. 20.
