BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO