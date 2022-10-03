Read full article on original website
Don’t be afraid to ask questions, WKYC investigative reporter Marisa Saenz tells aspiring journalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two-time Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter Marisa Saenz recently spoke to high school students at the Cleveland Media Academy about the challenging journey to becoming a journalist, and her own personal experiences and influences that got her to where she is today. When asked about how her interest...
WKYC reporter Marisa Saenz shares insights with high school students about the ins and outs of investigative journalism
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Marisa Saenz believes that asking questions is one of the most important things you can do as an investigative journalist. The WKYC Channel 3 reporter spoke recently with high school students at the Cleveland Media Academy about her profession. She said that there isn’t any risk to asking a question – and how giving people the chance to express themselves motivates her job.
Rep. Shontel Brown joins nationally known Democratic leaders to drum up support at Saturday campaign event in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an election when turnout of reliable supporters looms large, national, state and local Democratic politicians turned to one of the safest Democratic congressional districts to drum up enthusiasm Saturday, exactly one month before the Nov. 8 election. Rep. Shontel Brown, who is running for re-election...
Akron organizations to lead March with Akron demanding justice for Jayland Walker, calling for unity Oct. 10
AKRON, Ohio – The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple are holding March with Akron, a march for community members to demand justice for Jayland Walker and call for unity on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Grace Park, according to a news release issued by the organizations.
Democrats name Parma attorney as Ward 4 City Council replacement
PARMA, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Democratic Party last night (Oct. 6) appointed attorney Kelly M. Zacharias as the new Parma City Council Ward 4 representative. The seat was left vacant when Kristin Saban resigned to become the new clerk of council.
Holy SpongeBob, what a finish for Oscar Gonzalez and the Guardians as Cleveland Rocks! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The bottom of the 15th inning began with the fans at Progressive Field singing along with the SpongeBob Square Pants theme song as Oscar Gonzalez walked to home plate. Altogether now Cleveland fans, sing it: SpongeBob Square Pants ... SpongeBob Square Pants.
Cleveland Guardians fan dog, parking prices, Akron pride, more – Game 2 sights, sounds
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians saw fans showing jersey pride at Progressive Field, parking prices across the board, a special Guardians fan pooch and more. Here’s a look at the sights and sounds in and near the ballpark Saturday:
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
Is there a place for Amed Rosario in the Guardians’ future? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: What are the team’s long-term plans for Amed Rosario? Contract...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift for innovation from Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund for...
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board should hold public hearing on TIF
On reading Thomas Jewell’s excellent article in the Oct. 6 Sun Press, “Tax increment financing proposal introduced for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project,” it’s clear that the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board is working hard to get a good TIF deal from Flaherty & Collins and the Cleveland Heights government.
Watch Oscar Gonzalez send the Guardians to the AL Division Series with a walk-off home run vs. Tampa (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 15th inning Saturday to send Cleveland into the American League Division Series with a walk-off win against Tampa Bay. Gonzalez, delivered the eighth walk-off plate appearance in Cleveland playoff history and the...
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
