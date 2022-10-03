Read full article on original website
Related
Driver crashes into Clackamas Wingstop, injuring 2
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a driver smashed through the front windows of a Wingstop restaurant along Southeast Sunnyside Road near Clackamas on Thursday afternoon. Clackamas Fire was first to report on the crash, tweeting a photo of a white SUV surrounded by shattered...
KGW
Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0