Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women

A major change to abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. The appellate judges sided with Planned Parenthood Arizona, writing that there’s a need to straighten out the state’s abortion laws. Animal rights groups demand action after 14...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Native American Parade comes through Phoenix, celebrations continue through weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American heritage celebrations you won’t want to miss are happening all throughout Phoenix and the Valley this weekend into Monday!. On Saturday morning, Native American Connections held its 39th annual parade, starting at 9 a.m. at 3rd Street and Oak and ending at Indian School Road. There were floats, performers and more celebrating their heritage. Watch above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Jessica Parsons speak with event coordinators and participants! After the parade, the Phoenix Indian School Visitors Center will be open until 3 p.m. to the public to continue the celebrations.
PHOENIX, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Health
AZFamily

Phoenix Rising teams up with State Forty Eight Foundation to design mural for elemenatary school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Rising FC and the State Forty-Eight Foundation teamed out to do something meaningful for a Valley elementary school. Players and nonprofit members alike will be working to create an inspirational mural at Starlight Park Elementary in Phoenix. Organizers say the mural uses a paint-by-number design to allow volunteers and students to participate in the process. The design meshes together “Rising as One” and “Una Familia,” representing the school district and the sport’s team slogans to encompass a global theme.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community

Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports: Getting rid of medical bills you don’t really owe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Getting contacted by a debt collector for a medical bill you don’t owe can be stressful. In fact, more than 40 million people have unpaid medical bills sent to collections, many of which are because of a billing error. However, Consumer Reports says that before you’re forced to pay, there are some ways to fight back.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe supports Shady Park, asks court to reverse ruling in case against retirement community

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Music venue versus retirement community - the ongoing drama between Shady Park and Mirabella across the street is heating up. The City of Tempe filed a court document in support of Shady Park, asking the court to reverse its ruling from April that put restrictions on the music venue. Shady Park said it was so restricted it forced them to stop live performances. So now, with the city stepping in, could music come back?
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

20 metros with the most tour and travel guides

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Travelers are raring to hit the road and take in some of the best attractions in the United States. More than 30,980 tour and travel guides are ready to show them the way. Bounce examined employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find which metropolitan...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ballerina soars to great heights, motivated by her cousin’s life cut short

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family can inspire, motivate and guide us as we pursue our dreams. For one girl in the East Valley, a special cousin has help her overcome challenges as she tries to climb to the top of the ballet world. If you look around any ballet class in America, you are not likely to see a many girls like Mia Patton.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ

