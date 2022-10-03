ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter

ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Georgia’s Senate race is heating up this […]
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race

ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
11Alive

Georgia graduations are rising in 2022, DOE says

GEORGIA, USA — The Peach State's graduation rate has hit an all-time high at 84%, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Districts struggled this year from COVID-19 learning loss with the pandemic's hold over the past two years, but Georgia schools have still shined when it comes to giving out diplomas.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Beloved gas station chain Wawa coming to Georgia

ATLANTA — Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." They did not specify exactly...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Key dates to keep in mind for Georgia's 2022 elections

ATLANTA — Georgians can expect a packed ballot for the state's 2022 midterm elections. Voters will soon choose a new state legislature and all of the state's top executives including the highly-anticipated race for governor. Additionally, Georgia's 14 U.S. congressional seats and one of two U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs this election.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Absentee Voting#Election State
11Alive

How to check if you are registered to vote in Georgia

ATLANTA — As the midterm elections near in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it's important for residents of the state to know whether or not they are registered to vote. Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office makes it very simple for Georgians to check their eligibility at any time, with a few simple steps in order to confirm voter status.
GEORGIA STATE
newnanceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Elections
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy