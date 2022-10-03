Georgia Elections

Read full article on original website
Red and Black
OPINION: Stacey Abrams has failed to adapt to a new era of Georgia politics
Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
These issues are top of mind for Atlanta voters | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — Inflation and the economy are the top issues for voters in Georgia ahead of the November midterms, according to a new 11Alive poll. SurveyUSA conducted the poll exclusively for 11Alive. The poll surveyed 1,600 Georgia adults online from Sept. 3 to Oct. 4. Out of the 11...
Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Georgia’s Senate race is heating up this […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race
ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
How to check your voting district | Georgia 2022 midterm elections
ATLANTA — The general elections are coming up, and though most Peach State voters will be voting on the same offices, there are district-wide seats to decide. Here's how to find your voting district and the elected officials in them before Election Day. Georgia has made this one pretty...
Georgia graduations are rising in 2022, DOE says
GEORGIA, USA — The Peach State's graduation rate has hit an all-time high at 84%, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Districts struggled this year from COVID-19 learning loss with the pandemic's hold over the past two years, but Georgia schools have still shined when it comes to giving out diplomas.
Beloved gas station chain Wawa coming to Georgia
ATLANTA — Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." They did not specify exactly...
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
Key dates to keep in mind for Georgia's 2022 elections
ATLANTA — Georgians can expect a packed ballot for the state's 2022 midterm elections. Voters will soon choose a new state legislature and all of the state's top executives including the highly-anticipated race for governor. Additionally, Georgia's 14 U.S. congressional seats and one of two U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs this election.
Here's how to vote by mail using an absentee ballot in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above concerns new Georgia laws on absentee ballots. Georgia elections are quickly approaching, and many people have decided to vote by mail. Here's everything to know about casting an absentee ballot by mail in the Peach State. The first thing to note is...
How to check if you are registered to vote in Georgia
ATLANTA — As the midterm elections near in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it's important for residents of the state to know whether or not they are registered to vote. Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office makes it very simple for Georgians to check their eligibility at any time, with a few simple steps in order to confirm voter status.
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Election Day guide | Cobb County candidates, issues on the ballot
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgians are expecting a packed ballot for the 2022 midterm elections and in Cobb County, it's no different. Here's what to know before heading to the polls in Cobb County. How to register to vote:. To be eligible to register to vote, you must meet...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Janelle Jones King talks Georgia U.S. Senate race
Janelle Jones King joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about Herschel Walker's U.S. Senate campaign and getting out the vote in the upcoming election. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
