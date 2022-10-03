ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Chillicothe Gazette

Everything is at stake in this “off-year” election

Since the 1930s, the political party that holds the White House typically loses seats in Congress in the next election.  The major exceptions were ‘34, when FDR and the Democrats had begun pulling America out of the deepest trough of the Great Depression — against a background of rising fascism in Italy, Germany, and here -- and 2002, when most of  the nation rallied around George W. Bush and his Republicans, after 9/11. Both elections had...
The Intelligencer

Fitzpatrick: People and results over politics and partisan bickering

Hyper-partisanship is the single biggest threat facing our Nation. Bipartisanship is the only remedy that will save and heal our nation. Which of these paths one chooses determines whether they desire to be part of the problem or part of the solution. If one chooses partisanship and condemns those who think differently, they are part of the problem. If one chooses bipartisanship and seeks to build bridges with those who think differently, they are part of the solution. I have chosen, and will continue to choose, the path of bipartisanship and problem solving because I love the United States of America, the greatest country on Earth. I am ranked the #1 most Bipartisan Member of Congress. Throughout my time in Congress, I have been focused on delivering results for our community.
