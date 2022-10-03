ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

rockenburger
3d ago

My tax dollars helped pay for that air strike. I would like to receive the reward!

muckraker_bob
3d ago

Another $3 Million in the Big Guy’s account. Might be time to go prospecting for a fifth home. Maybe do a time share with Bernie Sanders. You don’t want to look ostentatious after all.

Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US carries out airstrike in Syria and kills TWO ISIS leaders - just hours after killing another terror commander in US special forces raid

The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria just hours after a top ISIS leader was shot dead by special forces in a midnight raid. At 6.23pm local time, US forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and Abu Mu'Ad al Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for 'prisoner affairs.'
MILITARY
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY

