A Chinese national and former Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting within the United States as an illegal agent for China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign government agent without first notifying the attorney general, one count of acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China without first notifying the attorney general, and one count of making a material false statement to the U.S. Army, according to court documents.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO