Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy

The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
The US Sun

Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
americanmilitarynews.com

1st openly trans Army officer arrested for trying to pass secrets to Russia

U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was arrested on Thursday after allegedly trying to pass health information about U.S. military members to Russia. Henry previously caught media attention after coming out as the first openly transgender active duty U.S. Army officer. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the...
americanmilitarynews.com

A ‘mischievous act of defiance gone wrong’: Navy prosecutors say sailor hated life on warship destroyed in fire

A 19-year-old San Diego sailor was so unhappy with his life as a deck seaman after failing to become a Navy SEAL that, in the summer of 2020, he snuck into a vehicle storage area on the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard and ignited a spark, according to Navy prosecutors. That spark turned into a blaze that, over the next four days, burned and destroyed the $1.2 billion dollar warship, they said.
MilitaryTimes

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Washington Examiner

Former US Army reservist convicted of acting as illegal agent of China

A Chinese national and former Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting within the United States as an illegal agent for China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign government agent without first notifying the attorney general, one count of acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China without first notifying the attorney general, and one count of making a material false statement to the U.S. Army, according to court documents.
Daily Mail

Investigation is launched into leaked training footage of gasping Navy SEAL recruits being made to sing 'Happy Birthday' while being hit with TEAR GAS

An investigation has been launched into a video showing Navy SEAL recruits being tear gassed for more than a minute. An admiral launched the probe into the 'lawfulness of the behavior' at San Clemente Island in California last year. Leaked footage shows youngsters being gassed as they sang Happy Birthday...
nationalinterest.org

Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship

One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
americanmilitarynews.com

Army misses annual recruitment by massive 25 %; worst miss ever

The U.S. Army missed its 2022 recruiting goal by 15,000 troops, marking a 25 percent miss from the 60,000 new soldiers it sought to recruit before the fiscal year ended on Sept. 30. It’s the worst miss on record for the service since the U.S. military became an all-volunteer force nearly 50 years ago.
Law & Crime

Feds Allege Army Major and Doctor Spouse Tried to Leak Confidential Military Medical Information for Russia to ‘Exploit’

A 36-year-old Maryland doctor and her 39-year-old U.S. Army major spouse were arrested for allegedly attempting to give the Russian government confidential medical information about members of the U.S. military and government. A federal grand jury returned indictments charging Dr. Anna Gabrielian and Maj. Jamie Lee Henry with conspiracy and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Reports: DeSantis' migrant flights recruiter identified

MIAMI -- The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.The New York Times reported late Sunday that a Venezuelan migrant who was working with Huerta to recruit migrants confirmed her identity, and a migrant in San Antonio whom Huerta had unsuccessfully sought to sign up identified a photo of her. CNN reported that a friend of Huerta confirmed her identity in a photo provided...
MilitaryTimes

How the military helps keep research operations in Antarctica going

The seasonal U.S. military mission that supports scientists and military personnel in Antarctica — Operation Deep Freeze — is well underway, the Air Force confirmed. In August, an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, completed the first winter fly, or WinFly, mission of the 2022-23 operational season. The aircraft brought needed equipment and resources to the National Science Foundation’s United States Antarctic Program, which is located at McMurdo Station, the largest community in Antarctica.
