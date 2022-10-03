Read full article on original website
Related
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
insideedition.com
Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy
The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall
DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
1st openly trans Army officer arrested for trying to pass secrets to Russia
U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was arrested on Thursday after allegedly trying to pass health information about U.S. military members to Russia. Henry previously caught media attention after coming out as the first openly transgender active duty U.S. Army officer. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the...
americanmilitarynews.com
A ‘mischievous act of defiance gone wrong’: Navy prosecutors say sailor hated life on warship destroyed in fire
A 19-year-old San Diego sailor was so unhappy with his life as a deck seaman after failing to become a Navy SEAL that, in the summer of 2020, he snuck into a vehicle storage area on the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard and ignited a spark, according to Navy prosecutors. That spark turned into a blaze that, over the next four days, burned and destroyed the $1.2 billion dollar warship, they said.
MilitaryTimes
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel 25
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to the document, the soldier shot himself with his duty...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pentagon planned 63% cut to Hawaii troops’ living allowances as billions flow to Ukraine
U.S. troops stationed in Hawaii were told this month they’d soon see a 62.5 percent cut in their overseas cost-of-living allowance (COLA) at a time when the U.S. is sending billions in aid to Ukraine, dealing with high inflation, and a potential recession. Last week, however, the Pentagon said it reversed that decision.
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Washington Examiner
Former US Army reservist convicted of acting as illegal agent of China
A Chinese national and former Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting within the United States as an illegal agent for China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign government agent without first notifying the attorney general, one count of acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China without first notifying the attorney general, and one count of making a material false statement to the U.S. Army, according to court documents.
Investigation is launched into leaked training footage of gasping Navy SEAL recruits being made to sing 'Happy Birthday' while being hit with TEAR GAS
An investigation has been launched into a video showing Navy SEAL recruits being tear gassed for more than a minute. An admiral launched the probe into the 'lawfulness of the behavior' at San Clemente Island in California last year. Leaked footage shows youngsters being gassed as they sang Happy Birthday...
The Size of the US Military Each Year Since the Korean War
The status of the United States as a global military superpower has remained unchanged since the end of World War II. The size of the U.S. military, however, has changed significantly over the years. Since the mid-1950s, the number of active-duty men and women serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps has […]
nationalinterest.org
Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship
One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
MilitaryTimes
Will the Marines be the only branch to reach 2022 recruitment numbers?
Thanks to unusually high retention, the Marine Corps is set to meet a slightly adjusted goal for its number of troops — likely making it the only major branch that won’t fall short this fiscal year, military leaders told Congress Wednesday. The Air Force and Navy each hit...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army misses annual recruitment by massive 25 %; worst miss ever
The U.S. Army missed its 2022 recruiting goal by 15,000 troops, marking a 25 percent miss from the 60,000 new soldiers it sought to recruit before the fiscal year ended on Sept. 30. It’s the worst miss on record for the service since the U.S. military became an all-volunteer force nearly 50 years ago.
Feds Allege Army Major and Doctor Spouse Tried to Leak Confidential Military Medical Information for Russia to ‘Exploit’
A 36-year-old Maryland doctor and her 39-year-old U.S. Army major spouse were arrested for allegedly attempting to give the Russian government confidential medical information about members of the U.S. military and government. A federal grand jury returned indictments charging Dr. Anna Gabrielian and Maj. Jamie Lee Henry with conspiracy and...
Reports: DeSantis' migrant flights recruiter identified
MIAMI -- The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.The New York Times reported late Sunday that a Venezuelan migrant who was working with Huerta to recruit migrants confirmed her identity, and a migrant in San Antonio whom Huerta had unsuccessfully sought to sign up identified a photo of her. CNN reported that a friend of Huerta confirmed her identity in a photo provided...
MilitaryTimes
How the military helps keep research operations in Antarctica going
The seasonal U.S. military mission that supports scientists and military personnel in Antarctica — Operation Deep Freeze — is well underway, the Air Force confirmed. In August, an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, completed the first winter fly, or WinFly, mission of the 2022-23 operational season. The aircraft brought needed equipment and resources to the National Science Foundation’s United States Antarctic Program, which is located at McMurdo Station, the largest community in Antarctica.
Comments / 1