Fox 19
Defense points to ‘Land Mafia of India’ for their roles in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County laid out a previously untold story involving the mafia’s possible involvement in these murders. Gurpreet Singh is accused of...
Fox 19
Lakota elementary student honored after helping family escape fatal West Chester fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -West Chester Police and Fire honored a Lakota Elementary School student Friday after he helped his family escape a deadly fire in September. Body camera footage shows Robert Ramirez put his fire escape plan into action and escorted his family to safety from a fire at the Meadow Ridge Apartments on Sept. 17.
WKRC
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting involving officer in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a shooting involving an officer in Fairfield Township. It happened Saturday night near Tara Brooke Way, police said. Officials confirm BCI is investigating the shooting. No officers were injured in the shooting, officials said. This is a breaking news story, WLWT...
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
WLWT 5
Ohio governor race: Mike DeWine vs. Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Ohio governor. Here's a look at each candidate and the issues they're prioritizing in their campaign. Mike DeWine is the incumbent in the race. He has served as Ohio’s governor since 2019. He has previously served as Ohio’s Attorney General from 2011-2019, U.S. Senator from 1995-2007, Ohio Lieutenant Governor from 1991-1994, U.S. Representative from 1983-1991 and State Senator from 1981-1982.
WLWT 5
School bus driver injured in West Chester crash, officers say
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester police and fire responded to a crash involving a school bus on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The call came in around 3 p.m. of a crash involving a school bus at...
‘Legal purgatory.’ How a Centre County case could change DUI penalties in Pennsylvania
The ruling could change how people are sentenced for DUI if previously convicted.
Kansas Judge Disregards Prosecutors’ Request for Significant Prison Time, Sentences Mom Convicted in Toddler’s Death to Probation
A Kansas woman convicted for her role in the death of her 17-month-old son earlier this year won’t have to spend any time behind bars so long as she stays out of trouble while on probation. Johnson County District Court Judge Timothy P. McCarthy on Thursday sentenced Karlie Mae...
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
wfxb.com
A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony
A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
WLWT 5
Kentucky AG: Boone County man indicted on human trafficking, drug charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A tri-state area man was indicted on human trafficking and drug charges in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Special Prosecutions Unit was successful in getting an indictment of Jason Marley, 51, of Boone County for human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. According to...
WLWT 5
WLWT 5
'I hope he's still alive': Police give update as search continues for missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The search continued Thursday for a missing toddler in Georgia. Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road in Chatham County Wednesday morning. He was reported missing around three hours later. "I hope he's still alive. We don't know. We don't...
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger strike averted; Ohio workers approve proposed contract
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike that could have sent more than 12,000 workers to the picket line in the central Ohio region. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1059 late Thursday provided an update on...
Fox 19
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
