West Chester Township, OH

WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
TOLEDO, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio governor race: Mike DeWine vs. Nan Whaley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Ohio governor. Here's a look at each candidate and the issues they're prioritizing in their campaign. Mike DeWine is the incumbent in the race. He has served as Ohio’s governor since 2019. He has previously served as Ohio’s Attorney General from 2011-2019, U.S. Senator from 1995-2007, Ohio Lieutenant Governor from 1991-1994, U.S. Representative from 1983-1991 and State Senator from 1981-1982.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
wfxb.com

A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony

A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger strike averted; Ohio workers approve proposed contract

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike that could have sent more than 12,000 workers to the picket line in the central Ohio region. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1059 late Thursday provided an update on...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

