Dayton, OH

Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A special wish request was granted for a 7-year-old at Dayton Children’s who is battling Nephroblastoma.

Hospice of Dayton creates winter wonderland for patient

Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.

Belle read Irelynn a few stories and shared gifts with her, including an Enchanted Rose from Belle herself.

Irelynn also really wanted to pet a horse, so this morning, in coordination with Dayton Children’s staff, the organization arranged for a horse from the Therapeutic Riding Institute to come visit so that she could be brought outside to fulfill her dream.

