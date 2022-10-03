Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
Tractor trailer crash closes Rt. 15 northbound in Lycoming County
Lycoming County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 14 in Lewis Township and Route 184 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 14 in Lycoming County and Route 414 in Tioga County is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
WOLF
Clinton County man wanted for assaulting child
CASTANEA TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say assaulted a child multiple times in April 2020. According to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department, 50-year-old Jimmy "Hank" Henry Jr. is wanted for felony aggravated indecent asssault of a child less than 13 years old and two other rleated charges.
Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
wkok.com
UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared
SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer
Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
'We are very close' - Family-run restaurant shares Hispanic culture with Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Don Patron Mexican Grill sits just outside the city limits of Williamsport. Owner Miguel Santos has spent nearly 25 years working in the food industry in the United States, nine of which have been spent in Lycoming County. "I am very surprised how the people accept...
Digital Collegian
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
Pedestrian seriously injured by driver in State College-area crash, investigation ongoing
More than half of all serious or fatal pedestrian crashes during the past decade in Centre County were in the Centre Region.
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PennLive.com
Ex-corrections officer settles grievance with Pa. county over her firing
SUNBURY – Northumberland County has settled for $95,000 a grievance of a fired corrections officer who beat criminal charges against her. The settlement approved Tuesday by the county commissioners with Holly N. Olvany, 51, of the Sunbury area, was accomplished without admission of liability. She claimed the county did...
