Lock Haven, PA

abc27.com

Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer crash closes Rt. 15 northbound in Lycoming County

Lycoming County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 14 in Lewis Township and Route 184 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 14 in Lycoming County and Route 414 in Tioga County is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash

HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police

A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
NEWPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Clinton County man wanted for assaulting child

CASTANEA TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say assaulted a child multiple times in April 2020. According to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department, 50-year-old Jimmy "Hank" Henry Jr. is wanted for felony aggravated indecent asssault of a child less than 13 years old and two other rleated charges.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared

SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer

Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]

