Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids anglers work together to rescue 'unresponsive' man in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was drowning in the Grand River Thursday afternoon was pulled out of the water by some eagle-eyed fishermen near the 6th Street dam. The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team was sent to the Grand River on a report of an unconscious person in the water downstream of the 6th Street dam.
Utility pole catches fire in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air. The pole is located near the intersection of Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses. The fire appeared to have started near the base of...
Rockford couple builds carbon neutral home
ROCKFORD, Mich. — With the looming impacts of our changing climate, living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle is becoming increasingly important. One couple in Rockford is reducing their carbon footprint in a big way. "We're proof that you can live carbon-free in Michigan," stated homeowner Jon Miner. With solar-powered...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
nbc25news.com
Stranded dog rescued from Clare County island recovering well, receiving treatment
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. - The Clare County Animal Shelter says that Zaria, the Great Dane that was trapped on an island for about a month, is recovering well after being rescued. Zaria is eating and gaining healthy weight, and has also been treated for worms. See more info in the...
Police say family dispute led to shooting death of Muskegon woman
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement in Muskegon say a 30-year-old woman is dead after an alleged family dispute Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Laketon Avenue and Getty Street, authorities said. Muskegon police say they arrived to find the Muskegon woman had been...
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court docs: Toddler died from overdose, Kentwood parents facing charges
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges in the death of their toddler son who died from a prescription medication overdose earlier this summer. Back on June 23, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Prince Albert St. SE to reports of a child not breathing.
Looking for the scariest attractions in West Michigan? Here's our list
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall has officially arrived in West Michigan, and as the temperature cools and the leaves start to fall, haunted attractions are opening their doors for anyone brave enough to step inside. West Michigan has a variety of attractions to choose from to scare you silly....
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Truck drives into path of SUV, sends driver to hospital in Lowell Twp.
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is suffering serious injuries after a crash in Lowell Charter Township, Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on Alden Nash at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96. State police from the Grand Rapids Post say a box...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At toddler’s fatal overdose, vape in crib, pills, ‘pot of vomit’ on floor
The parents of a Kentwood toddler who died from an accidental overdose in June are facing criminal charges in the child’s death.
Pronto Pups coming to Grand Rapids
Pronto Pups is coming to Grand Rapids for the winter season! Starting today you can get your famous dog fix all winter long at the Fowling Warehouse in Cascade.
Wedding venue cited by City of Grand Rapids after refusing LGBTQIA+ couples
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A wedding venue in Grand Rapids has been cited for discrimination by the city after it refused to host LGBTQIA+ couples. The citation was issued to Broadway Avenue LLC on Sept. 30 after multiple complaints of discrimination from residents to city officials. The complaints stem...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Police looking for suspect after boy, 11, touched inappropriately at Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker. Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that...
Oceana County children designed playground in memory of their classmate
NEW ERA, Mich. — The crisp, autumn wind carries the sounds of children laughing blocks away from New Era Christian School. It's a sound that would make you smile, even on the worst of days. And the children have good reason to smile, because they finally have the playground that one of their favorite classmates always wanted.
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Grand Haven woman celebrates 81st birthday by skydiving as she's always wanted
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After years of it sitting on her bucket list, Diane Dabakey took to her local skydiving center shortly after turning 81. “They’re all here, every one of them,” Dabakey said with a smile, gesturing to her neighbors and family members who came to watch. “I’m just ready to get strapped up and go, go, go!”
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 2