ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO asking for assistance finding missing Clarkson man

CLARKSON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating Craig McClinic, 52, of Clarkson. His wife reports that she last saw him on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. He was wearing a red and black flannel, black sweatpants, and a navy blue sweatshirt. He missed a dialysis appointment on Thursday, and is likely driving a gray Nissan Sentra.
CLARKSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

50-year-old man is hospitalized after shooting on Jefferson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting on Jefferson Avenue near Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Rochester police got the call just after midnight. Officers first responded to Champlain Street, just a few blocks south, which is where they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Breaking: Another top Police Accountability Board leader gets suspended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The chief of policy and oversight of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has been suspended by the board. That means two of the most senior staff members of the PAB are on paid administrative leave. News10NBC interviewed Michael Higgins on Monday about the PAB’s new police...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Nysp
WHEC TV-10

Rollover crash on I-390 in Gates caused Thursday morning backup

GATES, N.Y. — If you were on I-390 in Gates on Thursday morning, you probably noticed a huge backup near Lyell Avenue. Gates police say a car rolled over in traffic sometime before 9 a.m. Luckily, no one was trapped and there were no major injuries. All lanes are now opened back up to traffic.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot

UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WHEC TV-10

Pickleball court installation underway at Black Creek Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Construction is underway on a new project at Black Creek Park in North Chili. Four new pickleball courts are being installed. Pickleball is getting more and more popular in the area, and the county wants to make sure people have enough courts to enjoy. This project is part...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews respond to fire at abandoned home on Ketchum Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at an abandoned house in the city on Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the home on Ketchum Street. We’re told the fire started in the basement. No word yet on what caused it. We’ve reached out to fire officials for an...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County’s domestic violence rate is over double statewide rate excluding NYC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local community leaders have declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Willow Domestic Violence Center’s president and CEO, Meaghan de Chateauvieux, revealed the 2021 Monroe County domestic violence report at a conference. It summarizes data and trends of cases in the county. This year’s report showed the effects of the pandemic made things worse.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy