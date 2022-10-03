Read full article on original website
Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
Gang-affiliated drug war exposed by RPD included shootings, murders and arson over marijuana
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester drug war exposed this week by RPD shows just how much money illegal marijuana brings in and how much killing happens because of it. In a federal court filing, Brandon Washington, one of the ring leaders in the marijuana drug war, told police his operation could make up to $180,000 a month.
15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
MCSO asking for assistance finding missing Clarkson man
CLARKSON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating Craig McClinic, 52, of Clarkson. His wife reports that she last saw him on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. He was wearing a red and black flannel, black sweatpants, and a navy blue sweatshirt. He missed a dialysis appointment on Thursday, and is likely driving a gray Nissan Sentra.
Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
50-year-old man is hospitalized after shooting on Jefferson Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting on Jefferson Avenue near Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Rochester police got the call just after midnight. Officers first responded to Champlain Street, just a few blocks south, which is where they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot.
RPD: Alleged cop killer hired to kill rival gang members in an ongoing marijuana drug war
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We can finally answer the question: Why was the 21-year-old accused of killing RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz in Rochester in the first place?. Tuesday, RPD said Kelvin Vickers Jr. and two other known gang members from Boston were hired to come to Rochester to kill rival gang members in an ongoing marijuana drug war.
Breaking: Another top Police Accountability Board leader gets suspended
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The chief of policy and oversight of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has been suspended by the board. That means two of the most senior staff members of the PAB are on paid administrative leave. News10NBC interviewed Michael Higgins on Monday about the PAB’s new police...
Police are looking for driver after hit-and-run on Clifford Ave that injured a man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue that injured a 41-year-old man. Rochester police responded just after 2 a.m. and found the injured man at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. An RPD investigation...
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
Rollover crash on I-390 in Gates caused Thursday morning backup
GATES, N.Y. — If you were on I-390 in Gates on Thursday morning, you probably noticed a huge backup near Lyell Avenue. Gates police say a car rolled over in traffic sometime before 9 a.m. Luckily, no one was trapped and there were no major injuries. All lanes are now opened back up to traffic.
How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot
UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
Monroe County deputies warn of rainbow fentanyl after bust in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “This newly packaged poison rainbow fentanyl is the cartel’s attempt to attract new customers and increase their profit margins.” New York Division Special Agent Frank Tarentino said. That is a stark warning the DEA gave Tuesday about a new type of fentanyl that...
Pickleball court installation underway at Black Creek Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Construction is underway on a new project at Black Creek Park in North Chili. Four new pickleball courts are being installed. Pickleball is getting more and more popular in the area, and the county wants to make sure people have enough courts to enjoy. This project is part...
Crews respond to fire at abandoned home on Ketchum Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at an abandoned house in the city on Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the home on Ketchum Street. We’re told the fire started in the basement. No word yet on what caused it. We’ve reached out to fire officials for an...
Lovely Warren elected as Monroe County 22nd legislative committee leader
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is getting back into local politics. The Monroe County Democratic Committee announced Warren was elected as the leader of the county’s 22nd Legislative District Committee. This comes less than a year after Warren stepped down as mayor. She agreed to...
Monroe County’s domestic violence rate is over double statewide rate excluding NYC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local community leaders have declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Willow Domestic Violence Center’s president and CEO, Meaghan de Chateauvieux, revealed the 2021 Monroe County domestic violence report at a conference. It summarizes data and trends of cases in the county. This year’s report showed the effects of the pandemic made things worse.
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
Uniting & Healing through Hope will host an anti-violence conference on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting & Healing through Hope of Monroe County is holding a conference on Wednesday to work toward an end to violence. The event is taking place at 2:30 p.m. at 819 Clinton Avenue. That’s near the site where a 3-year-old boy was shot a week ago as he was sitting in a car seat. The boy is recovering after a life-saving surgery.
Multiple roads closed on Wednesday night after accident on city’s west side
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating what appears to be a potentially fatal crash. Part of Brown Street near West Main is closed Wednesday night. There are actually two cars there. Our photographer saw an ambulance rush from the scene. We’re standing by for any updates on injuries. We’ll...
