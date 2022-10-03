ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

kfdi.com

Semi crash closes highway in McPherson County

A semi tractor-trailer overturned on a highway in McPherson County early Wednesday morning, closing the highway for several hours. The accident was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 56 at 10th Avenue, west of the city of McPherson. The semi had tankers with hazardous materials, and crews worked to transfer the material to other vehicles.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn

RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Guns, thousands of rounds of ammo stolen from Salina man

According to the Saline County Sheriff's office, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, multiple firearms were stolen from a trailer located at 3300 block of South Ninth. Seven firearms were stolen from the gun safe belonging to a 48-year-old male from Salina. The missing firearms include a .12-gauge shotgun, .22...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two from Salina arrested in woman's home after police chase

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnett, Kiley Lenore; 36; Manhattan. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Becker,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
kfdi.com

Newton man charged in Wichita crash and assault

A Newton man has been charged in connection with an incident in Wichita involving a car crash and stabbing. A hearing was held Monday for 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez, who is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, child endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson

Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY MCLAURIN, 39, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $50,000. ZACHARY DEWAYNE TILTON, 34, Manhattan, Driving while suspended, 3rd or subsequent conviction; Bond $500.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local City puts on free events for the family

SALINA, Kan. – The deadline for the 2023 Health Campion Award nomination has been extended to October 7. The Governor’s Council on Fitness is partnering up with Salina Crossroads Marathon to put on free events like:. Half Marathon. 4.01 K. Family Run/ Walk. Team Relays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

McPherson man sentenced to 58 years in prison

McPherson News-Ledger Staff Rudy Lee Martinez, 41, of McPherson has been sentenced to 58 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he is at least 90 years old. Martinez was sentenced to a total of 696 months. A jury in McPherson County District Court found Martinez guilty of aggravated kidnapping, […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
