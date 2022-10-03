Read full article on original website
Semi crash closes highway in McPherson County
A semi tractor-trailer overturned on a highway in McPherson County early Wednesday morning, closing the highway for several hours. The accident was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 56 at 10th Avenue, west of the city of McPherson. The semi had tankers with hazardous materials, and crews worked to transfer the material to other vehicles.
🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn
RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
Guns, thousands of rounds of ammo stolen from Salina man
According to the Saline County Sheriff's office, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, multiple firearms were stolen from a trailer located at 3300 block of South Ninth. Seven firearms were stolen from the gun safe belonging to a 48-year-old male from Salina. The missing firearms include a .12-gauge shotgun, .22...
2 Reno County women hospitalized after crash during u-turn
RENO COUNTY—Two women were injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Shirley Schrag, 72, Buhler, was westbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Hutchinson. The driver attempted to make a u-turn and...
Two from Salina arrested in woman's home after police chase
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
UPDATE: U.S. 56 west of McPherson closed Wed. morning
MCPHERSON COUNTY — US 56 in McPherson County west of McPherson is closed this morning, as a semi is in the ditch and the safest way to remove it is to close the road. There are no injuries from the accident. According to a release from McPherson Fire, just...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnett, Kiley Lenore; 36; Manhattan. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Becker,...
Joint training exercise to take place in Kipp, Gypsum area
Residents in the Gypsum and Kipp area can expect to see some unusual activity this weekend as agencies from all over Kansas plan to conduct a joint training exercise for themselves and their four-legged counterparts. Working dogs and horses are often used in search, rescue, and recovery operations, but have...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Newton man charged in Wichita crash and assault
A Newton man has been charged in connection with an incident in Wichita involving a car crash and stabbing. A hearing was held Monday for 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez, who is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, child endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson
Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
Twisting and turning aerobatic pilots competing for national title
The U.S. National Aerobatic Championships are taking place in Salina this week. From Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7, the championships are taking place at the Salina Regional Airport, 3237 Arnold Ave.
Riley County Arrest Report October 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY MCLAURIN, 39, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $50,000. ZACHARY DEWAYNE TILTON, 34, Manhattan, Driving while suspended, 3rd or subsequent conviction; Bond $500.
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Local City puts on free events for the family
SALINA, Kan. – The deadline for the 2023 Health Campion Award nomination has been extended to October 7. The Governor’s Council on Fitness is partnering up with Salina Crossroads Marathon to put on free events like:. Half Marathon. 4.01 K. Family Run/ Walk. Team Relays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
McPherson man sentenced to 58 years in prison
McPherson News-Ledger Staff Rudy Lee Martinez, 41, of McPherson has been sentenced to 58 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he is at least 90 years old. Martinez was sentenced to a total of 696 months. A jury in McPherson County District Court found Martinez guilty of aggravated kidnapping, […]
