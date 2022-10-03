ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

After Hurricane Ian came the floods

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A county in Florida was ready for Hurricane Ian – but not for what came after. Is "population collapse" an actual threat? And the Supreme Court kicks off a new term with controversial cases and a new justice.

👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Monday. Ready for the news? Let's do this.

But first: Folks, we've got another scandal on our hands. Is nothing sacred? First, there was the chess cheating scandal. Now, two Ohio fishermen were caught red-handed trying to cheat in a fishing tournament – and a mob of angry anglers called them out . What's next: The giant floating pumpkin has a secret tiny army of fish to push them along? (Don't get any ideas!)

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here .

Stunned by floods in Ian's aftermath

DeSoto County, Florida, weathered Hurricane Ian. But the residents there weren't ready for the floods that followed . A day after Ian tore through the county of around 35,000 full-time residents nearly 50 miles inland from the coast, people were relieved to have survived the catastrophic storm largely unscathed. Then, floodwaters came gushing down the Peace River, overflowing its banks and flooding thousands of homes. Officials assisting with evacuations acknowledged the speed of the flooding caught them off guard. Now, it's up to Mother Nature to drop the water levels before recovery can begin.

📸 Before & after: A look at Hurricane Ian's damage across Florida .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374ISw_0iKZnVHm00
An airboat captain evacuates people from flooded areas of DeSoto County, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, following the passage of Hurricane Ian. Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

Over half a million still without power; death toll climbs to 68

Nearly 600,000 Florida homes and businesses remained in the dark Monday. About 60% of hard-hit Lee County remained powerless. Water and electricity could be restored by Sunday to all homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in Southwest Florida that are structurally sound, officials said. The death toll from Ian climbed to at least 68 people, according to the Associated Press: 61 confirmed fatalities in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, where Ian made its first landfall. And almost 1,000 miles away, the unrelenting storm threatened Monday to trigger some of the worst flooding in more than a decade – all the way in Virginia. Catch up with the latest updates .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyub1_0iKZnVHm00
Debris is scattered throughout what remains of Pine Island Road in Matlacha, Sunday October 2, 2022, after the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ricardo Rolon, USA TODAY NETWORK

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today .

Supreme Court, Justice Jackson kick into gear as new term begins

After more than two years of hearing oral arguments remotely or in a mostly empty courtroom, the nine Supreme Court justices faced a packed crowd as they took their chairs Monday. Seats shifted to accommodate the arrival of a new benchmate – Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the court – and there was little sign of the raging national debate over abortion it set off only three months ago. The court added nine cases to a docket already full of contentious issues such as race-conscious college admissions and LGBTQ rights. Here's a look at the key cases and questions pending before the Supreme Court .

Some highlights from today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKl3w_0iKZnVHm00
People wait in line outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building to hear oral arguments on October 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Is underpopulation on the horizon?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted over the summer: "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming. Mark these words." But is he right? Population concerns — usually about overpopulation — are nothing new. Still, many experts say climate change is the more pressing threat and that both issues can be solved by resource allocation, not population control. In a world where economies are designed around growth and social systems depend on the young supporting the old, forward thinkers are beginning to wonder what comes next. Here's what experts have to say .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOcwd_0iKZnVHm00
An elderly man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. Koji Sasahara, AP

Real quick

What else to know

📰 Ukrainian troops overrun Russian forces, break through lines in recently annexed Kherson. Monday's updates .

💰 Student loan debt relief is near. But first, you’ve got to apply. And before that, you need to make sure you’re eligible. Here's what to know .

🏈 NFL Week 4: While the Eagles showed that they can overcome a big deficit, the Ravens blew their second double-digit lead this season. A look at this week's winners and losers.

📚 Please turn to page one... The only thing better than reading a good book is sharing it with other people. USA TODAY launched a book club to help you find the good stuff on crowded shelves and continue the conversation after the final page has been turned. Our first pick: Stephen King's "Fairy Tale." Come read with us !

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here .

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter . Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here .

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Hurricane Ian came the floods

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Everglades City, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Florida Water#Hurricanes#U S Supreme Court#Southwest Florida#The Supreme Court#Hurricane Ian
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheDailyBeast

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

Firefighter saves young girl during Hurricane Ian: 'She'll have a little piece of my heart forever'

Hurricane Ian has bought devastation, loss of life and heartbreaking stories from people stranded in the East Coast and island regions it affected. However, there have been some heroic stories of people helping out those in need. St. Augustine in Florida was a badly hit region and now, since the storm has passed, firefighters are returning to their families. During Hurricane Ian, the St. Augustine Fire Chief reported 26 rescues and many difficult missions, reports WBNS.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

631K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy