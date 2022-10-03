After Hurricane Ian came the floods

A county in Florida was ready for Hurricane Ian – but not for what came after. Is "population collapse" an actual threat? And the Supreme Court kicks off a new term with controversial cases and a new justice.

👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Monday. Ready for the news? Let's do this.

But first: Folks, we've got another scandal on our hands. Is nothing sacred? First, there was the chess cheating scandal. Now, two Ohio fishermen were caught red-handed trying to cheat in a fishing tournament – and a mob of angry anglers called them out . What's next: The giant floating pumpkin has a secret tiny army of fish to push them along? (Don't get any ideas!)

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here .

Stunned by floods in Ian's aftermath

DeSoto County, Florida, weathered Hurricane Ian. But the residents there weren't ready for the floods that followed . A day after Ian tore through the county of around 35,000 full-time residents nearly 50 miles inland from the coast, people were relieved to have survived the catastrophic storm largely unscathed. Then, floodwaters came gushing down the Peace River, overflowing its banks and flooding thousands of homes. Officials assisting with evacuations acknowledged the speed of the flooding caught them off guard. Now, it's up to Mother Nature to drop the water levels before recovery can begin.

📸 Before & after: A look at Hurricane Ian's damage across Florida .

Everglades City: It'll take more than another hurricane to sink this hardscrabble fishing town .

It'll take more than another hurricane to sink this hardscrabble fishing town . Man who went viral saving a cat from hurricane floodwaters is now raising money for displaced pets .

from hurricane floodwaters is now raising money for displaced pets . There are no easy fixes in Florida – but could Ian's havoc bring a call for better planning ?

An airboat captain evacuates people from flooded areas of DeSoto County, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, following the passage of Hurricane Ian. Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

Over half a million still without power; death toll climbs to 68

Nearly 600,000 Florida homes and businesses remained in the dark Monday. About 60% of hard-hit Lee County remained powerless. Water and electricity could be restored by Sunday to all homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in Southwest Florida that are structurally sound, officials said. The death toll from Ian climbed to at least 68 people, according to the Associated Press: 61 confirmed fatalities in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, where Ian made its first landfall. And almost 1,000 miles away, the unrelenting storm threatened Monday to trigger some of the worst flooding in more than a decade – all the way in Virginia. Catch up with the latest updates .

Hurricane Orlene makes landfall in Mexico as a Category 1 storm .

in Mexico as a Category 1 storm . 'A terrible cycle': Hurricane Fiona exposes mental health crisis in Puerto Rico .

Debris is scattered throughout what remains of Pine Island Road in Matlacha, Sunday October 2, 2022, after the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ricardo Rolon, USA TODAY NETWORK

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today .

Supreme Court, Justice Jackson kick into gear as new term begins

After more than two years of hearing oral arguments remotely or in a mostly empty courtroom, the nine Supreme Court justices faced a packed crowd as they took their chairs Monday. Seats shifted to accommodate the arrival of a new benchmate – Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the court – and there was little sign of the raging national debate over abortion it set off only three months ago. The court added nine cases to a docket already full of contentious issues such as race-conscious college admissions and LGBTQ rights. Here's a look at the key cases and questions pending before the Supreme Court .

Some highlights from today:

People wait in line outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building to hear oral arguments on October 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Is underpopulation on the horizon?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted over the summer: "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming. Mark these words." But is he right? Population concerns — usually about overpopulation — are nothing new. Still, many experts say climate change is the more pressing threat and that both issues can be solved by resource allocation, not population control. In a world where economies are designed around growth and social systems depend on the young supporting the old, forward thinkers are beginning to wonder what comes next. Here's what experts have to say .

An elderly man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. Koji Sasahara, AP

Real quick

What else to know

📰 Ukrainian troops overrun Russian forces, break through lines in recently annexed Kherson. Monday's updates .

💰 Student loan debt relief is near. But first, you’ve got to apply. And before that, you need to make sure you’re eligible. Here's what to know .

🏈 NFL Week 4: While the Eagles showed that they can overcome a big deficit, the Ravens blew their second double-digit lead this season. A look at this week's winners and losers.

📚 Please turn to page one... The only thing better than reading a good book is sharing it with other people. USA TODAY launched a book club to help you find the good stuff on crowded shelves and continue the conversation after the final page has been turned. Our first pick: Stephen King's "Fairy Tale." Come read with us !

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here .

A break from the news

☕️ Doing 'Sober October'? Get the most out of the booze-free challenge .

Get the most out of the booze-free challenge . 🍸 Or if not: 3 autumnal cocktails for the at-home bartender .

3 autumnal cocktails for the at-home bartender . 🍁 Going leaf peeping? Don't leave without these essentials .

Don't leave without these essentials . 📺 Get cozy, it's a big list: The 50 best TV shows to watch on Hulu in October .

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter . Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here .

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Hurricane Ian came the floods