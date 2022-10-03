COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Higbee man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with his nephew on Friday.

James Gibson, 43, was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault after he attempted to shoot the victim, according to a probable cause statement. Gibson pointed a 9 mm hand gun and attempted to fire the weapon, but the gun had no rounds.

Gibson had grabbed the victim earlier while they were trying to change a flat tire.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called in to conduct a field-sobriety test. Gibson failed it and was transported to the Randolph County Jail.

The post Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS .