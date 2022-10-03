ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, MO

Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Higbee man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with his nephew on Friday.

James Gibson, 43, was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault after he attempted to shoot the victim, according to a probable cause statement. Gibson pointed a 9 mm hand gun and attempted to fire the weapon, but the gun had no rounds.

Gibson had grabbed the victim earlier while they were trying to change a flat tire.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called in to conduct a field-sobriety test. Gibson failed it and was transported to the Randolph County Jail.

