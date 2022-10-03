ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'90 Day Fiancé' star Liz Woods' grandparents question the 28-year age gap between her and Big Ed

By Libby Torres
 3 days ago
Liz Woods and Ed "Big Ed" Brown.

  • Liz Woods' engagement to Big Ed Brown drew scrutiny from her grandparents on a recent episode of "90 Day Fiancé."
  • Woods' grandparents questioned the 28-year age gap between their granddaughter and Brown.
  • "Are you marrying her because you really, really, really love her?" Woods' grandma asked Brown.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Liz Woods' engagement to Ed "Big Ed" Brown has drawn plenty of scrutiny — and most recently, Woods' grandparents questioned Brown's intentions with their granddaughter.

On Sunday's episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," Woods introduced Brown to her grandparents during a beachside outing. Woods' grandparents raised her, and this was the first time she'd invited them to meet her fiancé.

However, per People , Woods' grandparents didn't hold back when it came to sharing their doubts about her relationship with Brown.

"Are you marrying her because you really, really, really love her? Or is it because she makes you feel young?" Woods' grandmother asked Brown.

"I'm marrying her 'cause I really, really love her. I can't live without her," Brown said, according to People .

And when Woods's grandfather posed a follow-up question to Brown ("Are you positive about that? I've heard that remark once before"), the 57-year-old reiterated his love for Woods.

"She's my forever. She is a pain in the butt, so am I. But she's who I want to be with," Brown said. "She does make me feel young, but that's not why I'm marrying her. I'm going to love her and take care of her for the rest of her life."

Elsewhere in the episode , Woods' grandparents cracked jokes about Brown's diminutive stature, even referring to him as pelican "bait."

Woods' grandmother also checked that the 29-year-old was prepared to navigate the difficulties of her nearly 30-year age gap with Brown.

"Your age difference. Him being that much older than you, are you willing to take care of him when he's not able to?" Woods' grandma asked.

Woods admitted that she was "scared" of losing Brown as they both aged, but that she was prepared to take care of him when he's older.

Brown and Woods have had an on-again, off-again relationship . They first met on the spinoff series "90 Day: The Single Life," but broke up shortly thereafter.

Now, however, the couple is back together, and revealed in November 2021 that they're engaged.

Read the original article on Insider

