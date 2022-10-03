Read full article on original website
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
ABC Action News
Sen. Paul skips scheduled debate with his Democratic challenger Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Five weeks from Tuesday, Kentuckians will vote and decide whether to send Senator Rand Paul back to Washington or to replace him with his Democratic challenger, Charles Booker. But voters will likely not get the chance to see the two candidates go head-to-head on the debate...
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
Kari Lake Busted For Using Russia Troops In 'Secure Our Border' Ad
The spot for the GOP nominee for Arizona governor promises to "secure our border" ― using video of Russian soldiers.
Biden Issues Pardons, Looks At Pot Reclassification
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement — four weeks ahead of the mid-term
